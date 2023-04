Paleolithic, pescetarian, dash or ketogenic: not all diets are equally good for the heart. Circulationthe journal of the American Heart Association (Aha, the association of American cardiologists) ne browse ten, giving each one their votes. The judgment does not concern the ability to lose weight, but exclusively to preserve the health of the heart.

“The number of fad diets has proliferated in recent years and misinformation on social media has reached…