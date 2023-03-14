To get a more complete idea about the issue of differentiated autonomy, it is worth having knowledge of what our Constitution provides in this regard.

Art. 116, paragraph 3, Constitution in hand, is noted as limited but very relevant matters (e.g. education and the environment) ascribed to the exclusive state legislative power – in respect of which the competence to legislate is attributed to the State alone – and all those object of distributed legislative power – for which the legislation of the State is entrusted with “the determination of the fundamental principles” while the Regions are responsible for the legislation of the related material sphere not covered by the state principles and to be implemented in compliance with them – can be abstractly assigned to the Regions in ordinary statute. This must take place with a State law approved by an absolute majority of the members of the Chamber and Senate following an agreement between the Government and the Region concerned. It is on the initiative of the latter that, having consulted the local authorities, the act of initiative can be initiated. Result of the pre-established procedure: a reinforced law that is difficult to modify, which the Government, through the proposal that is making its way, would like to remove the amendability of the Chambers, called to express themselves with guidelines and control acts (motions and resolutions) and only with a final resolution . A take it or leave it, in short, in the same way as the procedural practice followed for the agreements signed with the non-Catholic confessions. All of this, with the relative triggering of a process of deconstitutionalization with regard to the distribution system of the State-Regions legislative attributions.

Where – and as it seems – today’s approach to the third paragraph of Article 116 is preordained to force its letter and foundation, with full exploitation of its imponderable effect, the power of legislative intervention of the State, both if operating on the level of exclusivity and in terms of competition, would be greatly reduced, due to a system of blocks of materials that can be remodulated according to the shares of competences granted to the requesting Regions. In fact, the result could be an apparatus for dislocating materials that is geometrically imperfect, built on structural asynchronies due to what is negotiated on the side of individual agreements. What is worrying, therefore, is first of all the irrationality of the outcome, in terms of the extreme dilatation of the number of matters (practically all in the case of the Lombardy and Veneto pre-agreements) on which the transfer requests are incumbent.

But the project of differentiation of autonomies should not degrade to uncritical validation of partisan claims, except for having to deal with the inexorable fragmentation of public policies, which – it is worth emphasizing – require the best results to be effective catchment areas and an adequate dimensional breadth, towards which, on closer inspection, even the national one can sometimes appear insufficient. What to do, for example, with heterogeneous regulatory regimes on the subject of infrastructure and governance of large transport networks between Regions insisting on the same Apennine ridge or with different regional rules aimed at “national” energy production? If anything, the shrewd action and unified vision of someone who, sensibly, is aware of intervening on the mechanisms of an organized community while taking care of the whole is needed. On the basis, that is, of those supreme principles of unity and indivisibility of the Republic which preside over the system of autonomy (Article 5 of the Constitution).

To point out, there is then a further precept that the same art. 116, paragraph 3, of the Constitution, a qualifying element for the purposes of the exact reconstruction of the juridical-constitutional framework in which to insert the differentiated autonomy and to which the relative applicative posture should tend. It appears, however, that the Government’s design scheme intends to ignore, ergo alter the constitutional links of the affair. To be clearer, because the «further forms and particular conditions of autonomy» can be subject to material verification, art. 116, paragraph 3, of the Constitution requires that the process of devolution of the matters take place “in compliance with the principles set forth in article 119” of the Constitution. In other words, it is important to comply with the regulatory principles of regional finance valid for all Regions with ordinary statute, as established in their logical consequentiality. Moreover, even before the procedural objections, the basic question lies in the stability of public finances[1]. That is to say, on how the asymmetrical regionalism outlined by the executive should be financed, given the implementation shortcomings exhibited by art. 119 of the Constitution post formulation 2001.

A preliminary clarification: it would seem obvious, but having sufficient funds to achieve the planned goals is a consubstantial aspect of the effective exercise of any power. Which, of course, also applies to powers of a legislative nature, therefore, a fortiori, to our Regions. For these political-territorial units the assumption is, strictly speaking, practicable by means of financial autonomy, such as to deploy, with the reformed Title V, its effectiveness both in terms of income (power to establish own income) and income (power to finance own functions). Having legislative power, the Regions, in addition to applying them, could very well institute and regulate their own regional taxes, albeit in compliance with those “principles of coordination and public finance” to be established previously at a central level (art. 119, paragraph 2, Constitution .). But, global financial crises and consequent short-term measures to balance the accounts have in fact arrested the grounding phase of the so-called fiscal federalism (ln 42 of 2009), standing there to highlight how even for the Regions the free financial determination remains in the state of things limited to spending autonomy.

But that is not all. For the purposes of their own financing and to exclude the action of derivative finance, the Regions with ordinary statute, in addition to claiming their own taxes, would (in theory) no longer and simply have shares of state taxes, as in the version of art. 119 of the Constitution prior to l. const. no. 3 of 2001, but of real «sharing of the revenue from tax revenues attributable to one’s own territory» (art. 119, paragraph 2, of the Constitution). Not, therefore, withholding the total volume of tax returns at a territorial level in loco paid, in the name of a rudimentary and selfish vision of the criterion for allocating resources. But competing pro quota to the generation of revenue from taxes collected on the territory, with the transfer to the center of a more than sufficient amount assisted by constitutional corrections to guarantee the functioning of the mechanism.

So much so, that considering the great inequality of resources that would emerge as a result of the unequal distribution of income pro head by regional area of ​​residence (the North-South income gaps are known to all), from which the different tax capacity per inhabitant according to the regional territory of collection, the intervention of the constitutional legislator, operating in sequence, ended up with: 1 ) the attribution to the state legislative competence of the determination of the LEP, i.e. «of the essential levels of services concerning civil and social rights which must be guaranteed throughout the national territory» (art. 117, paragraph 2, lett. m), Constitution); 2) the addition of a new third paragraph to the art. 119 of the Constitution by virtue of which «The law of the State establishes an equalization fund, without destination restrictions, for the territories with lower fiscal capacity per inhabitant»; 3) framing the discipline of “financial equalization” within the set of matters reserved to the legislative power of the State (art. 117, paragraph 2, lett. e), Constitution); 4) the provision that, once the sharing of the revenue has been measured and the equalization operation has been implemented in relation to the results of the calculation regarding the fiscal capacity per inhabitant, the resources thus established must (or at least should) allow the Regions and territorial bodies self-employed “to fully finance the public functions assigned to them” (Article 119, paragraph 4, of the Constitution); the affirmation, in a logic of development, cohesion and solidarity, the need on the part of the state to “remove the economic and social imbalances” where they exist, allocating additional resources to this in favor of certain Regions (art. 119, paragraph 5, of the Constitution).

This, in summary, the description of the regional funding system for how it should work and does not work. And it is precisely in its light that the risks of a stable and profound alteration of the public finance balance are taken into consideration in relation to the political-legislative line by which one is proceeding.

To understand why, it is necessary to start from the fact according to which, as anticipated, the law on fiscal federalism has not been implemented for the most part. Therefore, the technical method of regional financing corresponds to that prior to 2001, with state-derived allocations. This means that the so-called historical expenditure is still in vogue, with dependence on quantum spent in the past: a criterion conditioned by the political decisions made in the region and which, also in this case, has nothing to do with equity.

Moral of the story, failure reigns supreme. And it is here that the “Government text” is placed: the current approach followed is such as to postpone the effectiveness of a large part of the constitutional provisions referred to, dealing, in the meantime, with regulating the differentiation of autonomies, to then recover, as far as possible , the prescriptiveness of the initially pretermised finance principles.

Carelessness and haste do not appear neutral at all. Of course, one could argue that, with the latest version of the text, the determination of the LEP becomes a conditioning factor for giving rise to the material attribution of functions concerning those “further forms and particular conditions of autonomy” pertaining to civil and social rights . Apart from the fact, however, that the bill in question tends to eclipse the role of the Parliament on a very delicate point, enabling the identification of the LEPs by means of the Prime Minister’s Decree, it ensures the procedure for finalizing the agreements and the correlative transfer of resources a fast track. This seems even more evident in the hypotheses of forecasting the equalization fund and special cohesion interventions (art. 119, paragraphs 3 and 5, of the Constitution), for which the allocation of resources would materialize only on the sidelines of the funding surplus granted to Regions on their way to differentiation. This, with the opacity of the positive aspects of the redistributive action and with the flight forward of the richest Regions, which, once registered, would have an easy life in subtracting the budget additional from the equalization algorithm.

One last thing to think about. The determination of the resources necessary to deal with the higher expenditure that the Regions concerned will have to bear by virtue of the new legislative attributions will take place on the basis of the evaluations carried out by a joint State-Region commission. Certainly, there is that the full financing of the assigned functions will be driven by the “sharing of the proceeds of one or more state taxes accrued in the regional territory”, the modalities of which will be identified in the conventional way. What it reveals, therefore, is the renunciation of the exercise of a “right to tax”, although, as mentioned, formally recognized to the Regions by the Constitutional Charter. This is a decisive part of the art. 119 of the Constitution which – and it is understood – it is not convenient to decline: much better to hide behind the state taxing power, rather than establish and apply properly regional taxes (therefore unpopular) in order to find additional tax revenues to be used for their reuse. The result would be true and responsible financial self-sufficiency. But, apparently, it is the shortcuts that seduce the “governors” of our house, proving only interested in grabbing a bigger slice of a cake destined not to be enough for everyone.

[1] C. PINELLI, Confusion or cheating on differentiated autonomy? in World operationRoma, 2023, n. 1, 3-4.