The difficult life story of Goran Ivanišević | Sport

Goran Ivanišević, today Novak Djokovic’s coach, was only seventeen years old when he found out that his sister was seriously ill, and that was his motivation for success.

Izvor: Eurosport/Screenshot

Novak Djokovic entered the history of tennis by achieving the 23rd Grand Slam title in the final of Roland Garros in Paris, this June 11, 2023, after which he addressed his family, his team and, of course, his coach in an emotional speech Goran Ivanišević who is also responsible for the incredible success of the Serbian and world ace.

The collaboration between Novak Đoković and Goran Ivanišević began in 2019.Together they have a lot of success and titles, but his life story was not so happy. His parents invested everything in him, everything was going well, until he learned the terrible news. Before the Australian Open, when he was only 17 years oldhis father informed him that his sister Srdjana was seriously ill and had cancer.

“My late sister got sick, she had cancer and that was it one of the motivations for me to succeed. That combination of madness and bad turned into something good,” Goran once told his story for “Glas Istra”.

She managed to beat the disease and survived until 2019, when she passed away at the age of 52. Ivanišević intended the money from his earnings from Melbourne for her.

“I took the cash and carried it home in my jacket, I knew that during the whole summer the money was in it, I didn’t close my eyes, I hugged the jacket. I remember that immediately after my return we played the Davis Cup in Belgrade, I immediately handed over the money father. In Australia I had a hundred dollars with me, suddenly I had several tens of thousands.”

Goran’s story about tennis beginnings is similar to Novak’s. The family also took on debt and invested a lot of money, and it paid off in the end. “My father took a lot of risks, he recognized something in me that he didn’t. He was a professor at the university, my parents sold their apartment because of me. It was a huge pressure for me, it was a lottery. It’s true, I was good, but no one can guarantee that you will become a top player. It paid off in the end. In my career, I have seen tennis players on whom I would have bet millions, but nothing came of them. And there were those on whom I would not have bet a penny, so they have become top-notch, there are no rules. You can see who is a talent, but that is not a guarantee of success.”

He was also known as a very temperamental tennis player, and often broke rackets in a fit of rage. “I am the only one in the history of tennis who had to give up a match due to lack of a racket. That hasn’t happened yet, and I don’t think it ever will again. “I harmed myself the most,” Ivanišević concluded.