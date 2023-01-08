The pressing of NATO because theItalia provide a shield to the skies of Kiev find our soldiers divided. No one denies the importance of supporting the Ukrainian resistance, above all by enabling it to protect the population from Russian bombing. “The Samp-T system produced by Italy and France is considered superior to the American Patriot – underlines the general Maurice Fioravantiformer commander of Folgore and of the special forces – because it is effective at a greater distance, up to 80-100 kilometres”.