Ms. Hernandez is a “woman who loves Christ”, preaching the Gospel to the ends of the earth and highlighting the importance and dignity of women in society and the Church. So said Cardinal Ossosa, Archbishop of Madrid, at the inauguration of the diocesan hierarchy of Ms. Hernandez’s case.

(Vatican News Network)Ms. Carmen Hernández, the founder of the new catechumens, officially launched the diocesan trial of the case of beatification and canonization in the Archdiocese of Madrid, Spain on December 4. Cardinal Carlos Osoro Sierra, bishop of the diocese, accepted the request of the applicant Carlos Metola at the inauguration ceremony.

At the beginning of the ceremony, Kiko Argüello, another founder of the new catechumen, read a message from Cardinal Kevin Farrell, Prefect of the Laity, Family and Life. Cardinal Farrell also expressed his joy at the start of the diocesan work on the listing and expressed his gratitude to God. The cardinal prayed that the life of Ms. Hernandez, her testimony of faith and her devotion to the Gospel will remain an example for all.

Cardinal Ossosa, archbishop of Madrid, said at the ceremony that Ms Hernandez was “full of grace, loving Christ, passionate and sometimes ‘politically incorrect'”. She had the courage to fight for truth and justice, and although what she said sometimes sounded harsh, it was because she firmly believed that only the truth can set people free, and that Jesus Christ is the only truth.

Ms. Hernandez is passionate about evangelizing the world and highlighting the importance and dignity of women in society and the church. She highlights the beauty of every human being being formed in the womb, and the mystery of life being born by a woman. The Archbishop of Madrid points out that after Ms Hernández’s trial unfolds, all testimonies for and against will be strictly scrutinized. Cardinal Ossosa hopes for a good outcome in the case of listing.

The diocesan-level applicant for the listing, Metola, read the petition at the launch: “For 52 years, Ms. Hernandez has devoted herself, traveled, preached the Gospel, and acted as Christ in renewing his Church.” vessel, to be his “useless servant.”

