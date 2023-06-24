The direct flight from Shanghai to Dunhuang opens today in just 4.5 hours

Original title: It only takes 4 and a half hours to fly directly from Shanghai to Dunhuang.

On June 22, the first day of the Dragon Boat Festival holiday, the inaugural ceremony of the direct flight from Shanghai to Dunhuang, Gansu was held at Dunhuang Mogao International Airport. With the opening of this route, the time from Shanghai to Dunhuang was shortened by more than one hour.

In the original flight, the flight from Shanghai to Dunhuang needs to be transferred in Lanzhou, and the whole journey takes nearly 6 hours at the fastest. After the opening of this direct flight, it only takes about 4 and a half hours to fly directly from Shanghai to Dunhuang. Not only will it provide more choices for travelers from east China to travel to the west, but it will also rely on the advantages of Shanghai’s aviation transit hub to attract domestic and foreign tourists to travel to Dunhuang via Shanghai Pudong, which will play a positive role in promoting the development of tourism economy in Shanghai and Dunhuang .

At present, Dunhuang Mogao International Airport operates 24 air routes, 26 navigable cities, and 17 airlines. There are 8 flights to Lanzhou every day, 5 flights to Xi’an, and 2 flights to Beijing and Shanghai. class. In the future, routes to Beijing, Shanghai, Wuhan, Lanzhou, Jinchang and other places will be increased to provide more and more convenient options for passengers to travel.

