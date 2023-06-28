The director of Audi was sentenced for the Dieselgate scandal Info

He is the first top manager to be tried and convicted as part of the “Dieselgate” scandal.

Source: Profimedia

Former Audi CEO Rupert Stadler was sentenced to a 21-month suspended prison sentence and a fine for fraud and involvement in the diesel scandal that engulfed Volkswagen in 2015.. He is the first top manager to be tried and convicted as part of the “Dieselgate” scandal.

German car manufacturer Volkswagen and its partner Audi admitted at the time that they were usingcheat software, so their cars appeared less polluting in the tests. Stadler was once the star of the German automotive industry. He is not accused of ordering the use of software to cheat the shows, but he did admitted that it did not do enough to stop the fraud and to stop the sale of the affected carsBBC reports.

He initially denied the accusation, but two and a half years after a lengthy trial, he and two other defendants were offered a plea deal and thus were given the opportunity to avoid prison terms. In May, they then agreed and admitted the fraud. In addition to the suspended prison sentence, Stadler was fined €1.1 million (£950,000).

Wolfgang Hatz, the former head of Audi engines, received a two-year suspended sentence for fraud and a fine of 400,000 euroswhile the other engineer received 21 months and a lesser sentence. Both admitted to tampering with diesel engines.

In the eyes of the German public, Stadler’s guilty plea did not seem particularly contrite. This happened only after the judges threatened him with prison. His confession last month did not confirm his direct involvement in Dieselgate, only the mistakes he made in handling the matter.

Stadler admitted that he had the opportunity to intervene and act, but he did not. “He didn’t know about the software, but he accepted with approval that it was possible. More care would have been needed,” his lawyer said. Critics have pointed out that 1.1 million euros is not a big fine compared to his earnings. The trial of Stadler lasted for years.

(WORLD)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

