World

the director of Čukarik on the incidents after the partisans | Sports

A message from Čukaricki after the victory, but also the chaos after the match.

Source: MN PRESS

There was nervousness, there was a conflict between our captain Docić and Fejsa on the field, soon Partizan’s captain Urošević intervened. Fortunately, everything calmed down quickly, the security, orderly service, police, as well as members of the professional staffs of both teams responded, I would especially like to thank Igor Duljaj and Albert Nađ for their gentlemanly reaction, even though their heads were hot at that moment. The most important thing is that no one hit anyone, pranks certainly happen when it comes to derby matches. On Sunday, we play again against Partizan and I am sure that everything will go in the best possible order. If Čukarički wins, great, if Partizan is better in sports, we will congratulate them. There are still many games to go, as I said before, each one will be of great importance“, said Matijašević.

See what the chaos looked like:

Source: Courier

Čukarički celebrated the victory in the game that started on April 11 and ended only on Thursday evening. After her, the “mountaineers” take third place and are tied with TSC in the number of points won, and they also have five points more than the fourth-placed Partizan.

I congratulate my players on the victory, on everything they showed on the field in the derby match against Partizan and on the position they won before entering the playoffs. Great excitement awaits us in the remaining seven rounds, every match will be extremely important. The fact that Serbia will have five representatives in Europe gives additional charm to domestic competitions, both the Super League and the Serbian Cup“, said the sports director of Čukarica, Vladimir Matijašević.

A hellish 10 days are ahead of us – it will be i “eternal” derby and fierce fight for Europe.

