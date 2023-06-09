The director of the handball club was arrested Sports

He is suspected of withdrawing money from the club’s account to pay for unrealized trips

Source: MN Press

AM (51) from Jagodina was arrested on Thursday in an operation by the police and the prosecutor’s office in Kraljevo, because he is suspected of having committed the criminal offense of abuse of the position of a responsible person, which allegedly damaged the state budget by 15,590,123 dinars.

According to the police announcement, he is suspected of illegally misappropriating money in the amount of 4,590,123 dinars as a responsible person of the Jagodina Women’s Youth Handball Club during 2019 and 2020. He is suspected of withdrawing money from the club’s account for the expenses of sports organizations and official trips, most of which were not carried out, as well as not paying per diems for the trips carried out.

In addition to the above, it is suspected that AM during 2021 benefited lawyers and enabled the payment of 11 million dinars from the club’s account for legal consulting services. It was stated that he could hire lawyers from other sports associations for those services, without monetary compensation.