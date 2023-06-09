Home » The director of the handball club was arrested Sports
World

The director of the handball club was arrested Sports

by admin
The director of the handball club was arrested Sports

He is suspected of withdrawing money from the club’s account to pay for unrealized trips

Source: MN Press

AM (51) from Jagodina was arrested on Thursday in an operation by the police and the prosecutor’s office in Kraljevo, because he is suspected of having committed the criminal offense of abuse of the position of a responsible person, which allegedly damaged the state budget by 15,590,123 dinars.

According to the police announcement, he is suspected of illegally misappropriating money in the amount of 4,590,123 dinars as a responsible person of the Jagodina Women’s Youth Handball Club during 2019 and 2020. He is suspected of withdrawing money from the club’s account for the expenses of sports organizations and official trips, most of which were not carried out, as well as not paying per diems for the trips carried out.

In addition to the above, it is suspected that AM during 2021 benefited lawyers and enabled the payment of 11 million dinars from the club’s account for legal consulting services. It was stated that he could hire lawyers from other sports associations for those services, without monetary compensation.

See also  Udinese News – Juventus fans grow dramatically / Best in Serie A

You may also like

In the snap elections in Spain, Podemos will...

Argentina refinances debt for 36 billion

Today’s Stock Exchanges, June 9th. Prices down, the...

Two migrants found dead on a beach in...

Ubisoft explains why Assassin’s Creed Mirage is a...

France, the hero and the killer: the two...

Janelle Monáe, crítica de The Age Of Pleasure...

Zenica miners are still on strike | Info

Storm in Teslić | Info

“Workers keep the wages of the previous contract”

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy