(Fighting against New Coronary Pneumonia) The director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed that the expert predicts that the epidemic in South Korea may “resurrect” in winter

China News Agency, Beijing, October 23. Comprehensive news: US media reported on the 22nd that Warrensky, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, was infected with the new crown virus. South Korean media quoted experts’ predictions on the 23rd as saying that the epidemic in South Korea may “resurrect” this winter.

Americas: Director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention diagnosed

According to statistics from Johns Hopkins University, as of 17:22 EST on the 22nd, the United States had added 27,757 new confirmed cases of the new crown in the past 24 hours, with a total of 97,190,530 cases; 170 new deaths were added, with a total of 97,190,530 new cases. Up to 1,067,685 cases.

According to a CNN report on the 22nd, the director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Warrenski, tested positive for the new crown virus on the 21st, indicating that he was infected with the new crown virus.

Warrenski has mild symptoms, according to the center’s statement. She received the latest booster shot of the new crown vaccine in September this year, and is now isolated at home and will participate in some scheduled activities online. Senior staff at the center and close contacts of Warrenski are aware of her infection and are taking appropriate steps to monitor their health.

The report quoted experts as saying that, especially due to the spread of several new mutant strains in the United States, the number of new confirmed cases in the United States in the future may start to climb like the past two winters.

Asia: Experts predict South Korea’s epidemic may ‘resurrect’ in winter

According to data from the Singapore Ministry of Health, Singapore reported 6,339 new confirmed cases of the new crown on the 22nd. The national seven-day moving average of cases was 7,422, and the weekly case transmission rate fell from 0.99 to 0.93.

“Lianhe Zaobao” quoted Singapore’s Minister of Health Wang Yikang as saying on the 23rd that the new wave of the epidemic caused by the Omicron XBB mutant strain seems to have reached its peak and is beginning to slow down. If the downward trend in the number of newly confirmed cases continues, it means that this wave of epidemics in Singapore may peak earlier than earlier expected in mid-November.

Wang Yikang stressed that Singapore must pay close attention to whether the epidemic will rebound. He reminded the public to receive the bivalent vaccine and booster shot of the new coronavirus in time.

The report pointed out that in the past few weeks, a large number of patients have appeared in the emergency departments of hospitals in Singapore, resulting in waiting times of up to 50 hours in some hospitals. The three major medical clusters in Singapore jointly issued a document on the 21st calling for the public to avoid seeking medical treatment in the emergency department unless the situation is urgent.

According to the report of the Central Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters of South Korea on the 23rd, as of 0:00 that day, South Korea added 26,256 new confirmed cases of the new crown compared with 0:00 the previous day, with a total of 25,297,334 cases. During the same time period, South Korea also recorded 16 new deaths.

Yonhap News Agency pointed out in a report on the same day that the number of newly confirmed cases in a single day has increased for three consecutive days compared with a week ago. Experts predict that the epidemic in South Korea may “resurrect” from November to December.

According to a report by New Delhi TV on the 23rd, in the past 24 hours, India has added 1,994 new confirmed cases of new crown and 4 deaths.

Europe: Britain may face a “double epidemic” of new crown and flu

The Office for National Statistics released a new crown infection report on the 21st, saying that in the week with the latest statistics, the number of new crown virus infections in the UK is estimated to have exceeded 2 million, an increase of about 15% from the previous week. The “Guardian” pointed out in a recent report that the British flu problem is also getting serious, and experts worry that there will be a “dual epidemic” of the new crown pneumonia epidemic and influenza in the UK in the future.

According to a report by the TASS news agency on the 22nd, in the past 1 day, Russia added 9,348 new confirmed cases of the new crown and 90 deaths. (Finish)

