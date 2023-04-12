BP and MM, from Prijedor, are suspected of retroactively signing decisions on the assignment of workers to workplaces as a manager and director in a public institution.

The director at the time is also suspected of knowing that workers who were on sick leave they pay full wages.

Officers of the Prijedor Police Department submitted a report to the Prijedor District Public Prosecutor’s Office against them on suspicion of having committed the criminal acts of abuse of official position or authority and falsification or destruction of an official document, while MM is also accused of having committed the criminal act of negligent work in addition to these acts. in service.

“Suspect BP is accused of making decisions and resolutions on the assignment of workers to workplaces in August 2019 as the head of the General Affairs Department in a public institution in Prijedor, with the dates of the resolutions from 2018, which were signed by the second suspect, MM, who performed the function of director of that public institution in the period from 2015 to 2019.” statements from PU Prijedor.

They add that MM charges that as the director of a public institution in Prijedor from 2015 to 2019, she acted negligently in her service.

She knew, the police added, that contrary to legal regulations, workers were being paid full compensation for work, although the compensation should have been reduced on the basis of the worker’s temporary inability to work (sickness).

“It caused damage to the city budget in the amount of 24,282 KM”the police conclude.