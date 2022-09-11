Home World The Dis-United Kingdom of Charles III: the new ruler begins the tour of Scotland, Ireland and Wales. But the pressures to leave London are getting stronger
World

The Dis-United Kingdom of Charles III: the new ruler begins the tour of Scotland, Ireland and Wales. But the pressures to leave London are getting stronger

by admin
The Dis-United Kingdom of Charles III: the new ruler begins the tour of Scotland, Ireland and Wales. But the pressures to leave London are getting stronger

LONDON – Charles III’s first mission is to try to keep his kingdom united. The new king leaves tomorrow for EdinburghTuesday will go to Belfast and Friday in Cardiffaccompanied by the queen consort Camilla, on a trip to the three regions that threaten secession with different emphasis: the Scotland wants to organize an independence referendum by 2023, in Northern Ireland the separatists of Sinn Fein won the last elections and are aiming for reunification with the Republic of Ireland, in Wales a quarter of the population is in favor of separating from Great Britain and the antipathy towards the man who has just become sovereign is even higher.

See also  In the US, two "Quidditch" leagues change the name of the Harry Potter sport in controversy with Rowling's phrases about trans

You may also like

Just loosened border controls, Japanese government intends to...

Corgi and dorgi, what happens to Elizabeth’s dogs:...

What is behind King Charles’ angry gesture during...

Russia complains that food and fertilizers are still...

Migrants: the tragic end of Loujin, the 4-year-old...

Traveling with Queen Elizabeth’s coffin: away from Balmoral...

The number of monkeypox cases in the United...

Elizabeth II, the last journey begins: the funeral...

What is the annual salary and benefits of...

Elections in Sweden, the right just a stone’s...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy