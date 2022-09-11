LONDON – Charles III’s first mission is to try to keep his kingdom united. The new king leaves tomorrow for EdinburghTuesday will go to Belfast and Friday in Cardiffaccompanied by the queen consort Camilla, on a trip to the three regions that threaten secession with different emphasis: the Scotland wants to organize an independence referendum by 2023, in Northern Ireland the separatists of Sinn Fein won the last elections and are aiming for reunification with the Republic of Ireland, in Wales a quarter of the population is in favor of separating from Great Britain and the antipathy towards the man who has just become sovereign is even higher.
The Dis-United Kingdom of Charles III: the new ruler begins the tour of Scotland, Ireland and Wales. But the pressures to leave London are getting stronger
