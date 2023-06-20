The disappearance of Kata and the responsibilities of the Florence prosecutor’s office: everyone knew but nobody did anything

Almost ten days have passed since in the city of Renaissance a little girl of five years she disappeared into thin air. Obviously the priority is to find the little one Say safe and sound and it is to this that the efforts of all the insiders must aim. However, an atrocious doubt remains: if the institutions had done their part, would we find ourselves in this condition today? The answer is simple: no.

There is a responsibility as big as a house in this story. And it is the responsibility of Prosecutor of Florence. Men and women led by Luke Turkish have chosen not to proceed with the seizure of theEx Astor, the motionless theater of the terrible event we are talking about. The Municipality of Florence had requested the eviction nine months ago. Law enforcement agencies too. Because the prosecutor chose to deny the intervention, only to order the eviction a week after Kata’s disappearance and a month after a citizen who was a guest of this abusive structure had physically flown from a third floor window, saving his life by a miracle ?

The Ex Astor is in the hands of a couple of criminal groups who manage the racket of abusive rooms. The mechanism is simple: you force private property, you enter the former hotel and start directing traffic by bringing in desperate families forced to pay hundreds of euros off the books for a hole without a bathroom where they can sleep with their children. So did the former Astor’s racket managers, mostly Peruvian and Romanian.

Everyone in Florence knew: the social services, the Prefecture, the civil authorities. But no one did anything while waiting for the seizure order from the prosecutor’s office. Who still today seems interested in questioning urban Cairo to find out the reasons for the stop a Giletti, an investigation on which the acting chief prosecutor continues to spend a lot of time. What the Florentine public prosecutors have chosen not to deal with is the real life of around fifty desperate families subjected to the oppression of a handful of criminals.

As mayor, I have requested many evictions. And we have always made them with humanity, giving everyone a bed and removing entire generations from illegality and illegality. Today I am forced to acknowledge that in my city – the city of the Istituto degli Innocenti, of welcoming the little ones – a five-year-old girl disappears because she is forced to live in a condition of widespread illegality. The institutional and moral responsibility for not having vacated the building lies with the Florence Public Prosecutor’s Office. They tell me: ah but you’re mad at them because they focused on Open. No. I’m not angry with Turco because he deals with the Open. I’m angry with those prosecutors who don’t care about guaranteeing security and legality in my city. I’m not outraged by what these gentlemen did to me: I’m outraged by what they should have done and didn’t do at the Astor Hotel.

