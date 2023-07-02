The dispute between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen in Formula 1 | Sport

Two of the best drivers in the world, according to experts, are now in a clinch because of the statements they made.

Max Fertapen it’s definitely going to another one Titles and Formula 1, and while he is on his way to defend the trophy from last season, he also has time for a shootout. This time, the young driver had an “incident” with Lewis Hamilton, because he reacted to the Briton’s statement that Red Bull has an advantage over the other teams, because he is already working on the car for next year.

Hamilton did not like the fact that his biggest rival is currently so dominant that the team no longer even thinks about this championship, so they devoted themselves to ideas for next year and how to create a formula that will be the fastest then. Lewis Hamilton commented that out loudbefore the ninth race in the calendar, which will be held in Austria, but he probably did not expect an express answer.

“Red Bull has already committed to the car for next year because they went so far ahead of everyone else that they no longer need to change this year’s car. That’s why the FIA ​​should set a time when everyone would be allowed to start working on the development of next year’s car. Let’s say August 1st, so no one would be able to gain an advantage, because this is bullshit,” Hamilton said, adding: “We never left as early as they did. This needs to be changed because the current situation allows it to be dominated for so long. Before, Ferrari was in the lead, then Red Bull with Vettel. They started early and were always ahead of the others.”

The current world champion did not wait long – Verstappen responded to Hamilton with a very clear call. At one time, the Briton did not protest that his team dominated, and he won titles in Formula 1 year after year.

“We didn’t talk about when he was winning championships, did we? Therefore, I think it shouldn’t even now. That’s how Formula 1 works. When you have a competitive car it’s great, but at some point you have to look to next year. Many things in life are not fair. You simply have to deal with it,” said Max Verstappen, thus “stinging” his more experienced colleague.

By the way, Max Verstappen is convincingly first in the overall driver standings, after eight of the 22 races that will be driven this season. He currently has 203 pointswhile his clubmate Sergio Perez takes the second position with 133. Followed by Fernando Alonso (121), then Luis Hamilton (102) and Carlos Sainz (74), who has won just over a third of Max’s points so far.

