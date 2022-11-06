A ghost is wandering around the work of COP27, the international climate conference that opens today in Sharm el Sheik, Egypt. Alaa Abdel Fatah he is “a skeleton, only skin and bones”, in the words of his sister at the end of the last visit to the prison: and after that the situation has worsened further. The most important Egyptian activist has been on hunger strike for 215 days: for a week he has no longer consumed the 100 calories a day that have allowed him to survive so far.