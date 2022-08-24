Home World The dissident Ponomarev: “The attack on Dugina was the work of the partisans. They are everywhere in Russia, they will strike again”
World

The dissident Ponomarev: “The attack on Dugina was the work of the partisans. They are everywhere in Russia, they will strike again”

by admin
The dissident Ponomarev: “The attack on Dugina was the work of the partisans. They are everywhere in Russia, they will strike again”

There are two conflicting versions of the death of Daria Duginadaughter of the Russian ideologist and propagandist Aleksandr Dugin, killed by a bomb five days ago while driving on the highway near Moscow. The Russian secret services after a two-day investigation have declared that the culprit is a Ukrainian woman who fled to Estonia – and this is a convenient charge because it allows Moscow to attribute the attack to the Ukrainian services.

See also  Xinjiang prison, ten thousand Uighurs incarcerated in a single county: it is the highest rate of inmates in the world

You may also like

Hundreds of passengers are trapped and some cry...

South Korea’s anti-communist sentiment deepens on the 30th...

United States, Democrats choose moderates for the challenge...

Hundreds of passengers are trapped and some cry...

Biden cancels $ 10,000 in student debt for...

Can Norway fill Europe’s “gas shortage”?

Japan is considering building next-generation nuclear reactors

Drunk car accident, Nancy Pelosi’s husband sentenced to...

Assistant researcher of Taiyuan Energy Association was involved...

Japan’s single-day death toll from new crown hits...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy