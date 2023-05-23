Home » The District Court in Banja Luka annulled the appointment of Ćeranić as assistant professor Info
The District Court in Banja Luka annulled the appointment of Ćeranić as assistant professor Info

The District Court in Banja Luka annulled the appointment of Ćeranić as assistant professor Info

The District Court in Banja Luka issued a verdict that annulled the decision of the University of Banja Luka to appoint Predrag Ćeranić to the position of assistant professor. Ćeranić is the dean of the Faculty of Security Sciences in Banja Luka.

Source: Mondo – Slaven Petković

The district court is in an administrative dispute on the complaint of Marija Karadža from Banja Luka. Karadža, as a candidate for appointment, complained about the procedure in which he was never provided with the decision on appointment/selection, i.e. all the documents required by law, which is why he could not file an appeal against the appointment of another candidate (in this case, Predrag Ćeranić).

The university failed to deliver the appointment decision to the other candidates and therefore they could not appeal.

Ćeranić was elected to the position of assistant professor at the end of November 2016, which is why the other candidates in the competition also complained, claiming that there was an obvious violation of the regulations on the selection to the position of teacher – associate.

Predrag Ćeranić said that there is no information about the verdict and that we should contact the University of Banja Luka.

Member of the PDP in the National Assembly of the RS Milanko Mihajilica announced earlier today that the verdict was passed on May 8 this year and that it refers to Ćeranić’s appointment.

He says this represents an “unprecedented scandal in education”.

“Back in March 2021, the PDP launched an initiative to examine the legality of the appointment of Predrag Ćeranić, then adviser to Milorad Dodik, and today a member of the Council for the Preservation of the Constitutional Order of the Republika Srpska, to the position of associate professor at the Faculty of Security Sciences, since he did not spend the entire term in to the rank of assistant professor,” says Mihajilica.

Mihajilica claims that, as a result, Ćeranić can no longer be the dean of the Faculty of Security Sciences, that he loses the title of associate professor and that he can no longer be a teacher.

“This opens up a number of other questions: since he illegally examined and evaluated students, what will happen to the passed exams and diplomas obtained at that college?”Mihajilica asks, remarking that now “SNSD has its own Sebi”.

