The Division 2: Descent, 12 minutes of gameplay for the free roguelite mode

Ubisoft has recently unveiled the roadmap of theyear 5 of The Division 2 and with its first season came the Descent free mode. Now, you can see a 12-minute gameplay video of this version of the French company’s shooter game.

Il video was made by MP1st during an event run by Ubisoft. The game is therefore in English. There is no commentary.

In case you don’t know, Descent is a free-to-play mode for 1-4 players with a rogue-lite structure. In each game, randomly, we will have to choose one of three clashes against the AI, in case of victory we will obtain talents and weapons to improve the character and continue playing. We go from one fight to another, even with bosses at regular intervals, until we are defeated. There are also competitive leaderboards dedicated to this mode.

It is a different way to approach The Division 2 and offers a new type of meta, with its own rules. Tell us, are you going to try this mode?

Finally, we remind you that the closed beta of The Division: Heartland has also been announced with trailer and video diary.

