The divisions in Hezbollah want total war Info

All analysts agree that US intervention in the unprecedented conflict after the October 7 attack could be decisive in preventing a wider war.

There are divisions among Hezbollah’s elite commandos in southern Lebanonwhich would preferred to start a total war against Israeland somewhat more cautious leadership of that militant group in Beirut, Israeli analyzes show. The outcome of that dispute could determine whether it opens drugi front na severu Izraela, drawing the US into the conflict and spreading hostilities throughout the region.

Tactics “an eye for an eye, a tooth for a tooth”, often highly lethal, fostered by both Hezbollah and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), has been escalating since October 7. However, both sides take care not to cross unwritten but generally accepted boundaries that would cause a wider escalation.

Professor Manuel Trajtenberg, executive director of the Institute for National Security at Tel Aviv University (INSS), says that the balance of power in the north is very tense and that it is not yet possible to say which side will prevail. He said he was Hezbollah’s charismatic leader Hasan Nasrallahwho “pride himself on always being right”, has remained unusually quiet in the 17 days since the massacre, which may mean he has not yet decided what to do.

Nasrallah, who watched Israel decimate Hezbollah’s military capabilities and assets during the 2006 Hezbollah-Israel war, knows all too well what it means to have to rebuild everything. He has been quoted several times as saying he “regrets starting the war in 2006,” and intelligence analysis shows Tehran tasked him with keeping Hezbollah intact so the group could be used as a deterrent in the event of Western action against Iran.

“According to the current understanding, and everything is still very fluid, Iran does not want Hezbollah to attack. They see Hezbollah and their missiles as doomsday weapons and they don’t want to waste it now because of what’s going on with Hamas. Iran only cares about the survival of its regime,” says Professor Trajtenberg.

Sima Shain, an Iran expert who led research in the Mossad’s intelligence division, said last week that Iran had launched an “unprecedented” diplomatic effort after the Hamas attack. all to try to secure a truce and leave both Hamas and Hezbollah intact.

But what is more difficult to read, says this analyst, is the behavior of Hezbollah’s ground troops in southern Lebanon. And while the group’s leadership worries about the organization’s attitude in Lebanon, where they represent the main political force, and in Tehran, which finances them, Hezbollah’s infantry worry about how they will be viewed by their fellow fanatics on the front lines.

Of particular concern is Hezbollah’s elite group al-Hajj Radwan, a well-equipped group of 2,500 commandos that recently fought in Syria and is now well entrenched in southern Lebanon. They are similar to the Nuhba Hamas forces, which led the attack on October 7, a they were recently spotted practicing for a similar ground attack on the Galilee in northern Israel.

Professor Trajtenberg said: “If they do not act, their position among the Axis of Resistance (a terrorist mercenary group in the region funded by Iran) will be diminished. It is a very serious dilemma for them.” He added that there are noticeable tensions between the leadership in Beirut and Hezbollah fighters on the ground. “There are indications that the Radvan group wants to carry out an attack. Their commanders on the ground are eager for action because they have been planning it for a long time, they are trained and ready for it. We know that relations with the leadership are strained and that is dangerous,” she said.

High risk of escalation

Orna Mizrahi, a senior researcher at INSS and a former intelligence analyst at the IDF’s Directorate of Military Intelligence, recently published a detailed analysis of the probability of war in the north.

“The danger of escalation in the north will increase as the war progresses. Under Iranian leadership, Hezbollah would certainly seek to maintain a high level of conflict in the north, and could initiate further escalations along the border,” she wrote. Mizrahi told Britain’s Telegraph that the surprise attack on October 7 meant that many of the earlier assumptions of Israeli intelligence were re-examined – including the idea that Iran will keep Hezbollah in reserve as an ace up its sleeve or as a panacea.

Iran’s position in the world has changed in the last two years with the outbreak of war in Ukraine and the deepening of its relations with countries such as Russia, Mizrahi said. This means that they can now perform with more confidence, but they also have more to lose. All analysts agree that US intervention in the unprecedented conflict after the October 7 attack could be decisive in preventing a wider war.

They said Israel had given firm assurances to Joe Biden that the IDF would not open a front in the north, despite Yoav Galan, the defense minister, reportedly advocating a first strike against Hezbollah immediately after the Oct. 7 attack.

On the other hand, the US has assured Israel that it will use its naval forces in the eastern Mediterranean if Hezbollah attacks – something America has never done before. Two US carrier groups, totaling more than 14 heavily armed ships, have the capacity to help intercept Hezbollah missiles, which are believed to be able to overwhelm Israel’s air defenses if launched en masse.

