Novak Đoković became an uncle, and his younger brother Đorđe Đoković became a dad for the first time, and that of little Aleksandar, whose birth will be celebrated until morning.

As soon as they learned the good news, the family members traditionally gathered at a well-known placeand there are also Novak Đoković and Marko Đoković, as well as Dijana and Srđan Đoković’s parents.

Novak and Marko had specially designed T-shirts with the silhouette of their father Srdjan raising three fingers, with the inscription “Dad mows, I mow“, which is taken from the famous recording made in Australia, when Srđan celebrated Novak’s title on the hotel terrace with this song by Dobrivoj Topalović.

“We’re celebrating, we’re celebrating, we’ve already started,” said proud grandfather Srdjan Djokovic after his daughter-in-law gave birth. This is the third grandchild for Dijana and Srđan, since they already have a granddaughter Tara and a grandson Stefan from Novak.

See how it is celebrated at Djokovic’s place:

After the celebration in the family restaurant, the entire Djokovic family continued to celebrates in his luxurious cottage by the lake in the municipality of Ruma, and Aleksandra Prijović is in charge of the atmosphere.

