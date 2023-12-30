The do not call register comes into effect on January 5 | Info

The registry aims to suppress the practice of companies that offer various products and services to consumers through phone calls, messages and e-mails.

Consumers who want to avoid unwanted phone calls and messages with offers of products and services now they have the option to register in the DO NOT CALL register, which will protect your privacy from pushy sellers and advertisers. The rulebook that regulates the process of registration in this register was recently adopted and comes into force January 5 of the following year.

From that date, all providers of mobile and fixed telecommunication services are obliged to enable their users to register in the mentioned register if they wish to do so. The DO NOT CALL register is provided for by the Consumer Protection Act, but its implementation was pending the adoption of a rulebook that defines the registration procedure in detail. This registry aims to combat the annoying practice of companies offering various products and services to consumers through phone calls, messages and emails.

“The entry or printing of data in the DO NOT CALL Register is performed by the operator free of charge, who has concluded a contract with the user of the telephone number on the use of publicly available electronic communication services, and based on the request of the user of the telephone number”, is prescribed by this regulation. The Rulebook specifies that entry or printing in the DO NOT CALL register can only be requested by the user of the telephone number. This option is also available to consumers with prepaid numbers, but only if they are registered users with a specific operator.

The registration process can be done electronically, via the operator’s website or using an application which the operator makes available to its users. Alternatively, users can submit a request for entry into the register directly at the operator’s sales points, where, after prior identification of the applicant, the operator will fill out the request in electronic form.

If the operator does not have the technical capabilities to receive the request electronically – either through the website or through the application – he must receive the request in paper form, which the user of the telephone number submits in person at the point of sale. “When the operator receives a request to enter or print a phone number in the register, he delivers a confirmation of receipt of the request to the user of the phone number, in the form and in the manner in which he received the request. The confirmation of receipt of the request contains the date when the operator received the request of the user of the phone number”it is stated in the rulebook.

The change related to the entry or printing of the phone number is available in the DO NOT CALL registry on the first day following the date of entry or printing of the phone number. A request to enter or print an individual phone number from the DO NOT CALL register can be submitted once per calendar month. When the consumer terminates the contract with the operator on the use of fixed or mobile telephony, and does not transfer the number to another operator – the operator writes it out of the DO NOT CALL register “within the period prescribed by the law governing electronic communications”, as stipulated in the rulebook. A consumer who, after terminating the contract, transfers the phone number to another operator – remains entered in the DO NOT CALL registry.

Who searches the data and how

The merchant can use the DO NOT CALL registry by searching phone numbers and registration dates in two ways. The first is without registration, with the so-called “yes/no” check, in such a way that by entering an individual phone number, information is obtained as to whether the requested number is entered in the DO NOT CALL register. In the same way, every consumer can check whether his number is in this register. Another way which allows retailers to search consumers’ phones is – with registration. The trader registers using a username and password, which allows downloading the entire list of phone numbers and the date of the last change in the DO NOT CALL register.

What information is publicly available

The database of this register contains the name and surname of the user of the telephone number, telephone number, unique identification number (JMBG) of the user of the telephone number, business name of the operator who entered the information, identification number of the operator who entered the information, date when the information was entered, business name of the operator who printed the information, the identification number of the operator who printed the information, the date when the information was printed. “The DO NOT CALL register is public in the part that refers to phone numbers and the date of registration”, it is stated in the rulebook. Checking the telephone numbers registered in the DO NOT CALL register is possible on the website of the regulatory body responsible for electronic communications – RATEL.

