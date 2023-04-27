Home » the doctor also saved the life of a child in Rome
World

the doctor also saved the life of a child in Rome

by admin
the doctor also saved the life of a child in Rome

Barbara Capovani and the lives saved: one of the donated kidneys of the psychiatrist attacked and killed by one of her former patients in Pisa, saved the life of a child, a small patient…

Access the article and all the contents of the site
with the dedicated app, newsletters, podcasts and live updates.

SPECIAL OFFER

BEST OFFER

ANNUAL

79,99€

19€
For 1 year

CHOOSE NOW

MONTHLY

6,99€

€1 PER MONTH
For 6 months

CHOOSE NOW

SPECIAL OFFER

BEST OFFER

ANNUAL

79,99€

11,99€
For 1 year

CHOOSE NOW

MONTHLY

6,99€

€2 PER MONTH
For 12 months

CHOOSE NOW

SPECIAL OFFER

Read the article and the entire website ilmessaggero.it

1 Year for €9.99 89,99€

or
€1 per month for 6 months

Automatic Renewal. Turn off whenever you want.

  • Unlimited access to articles on site and app
  • The 7:30 Good Morning newsletter
  • The Ore18 newsletter for updates of the day
  • The podcasts of our signatures
  • Insights and live updates

Barbara Capovani and the lives saved: one of the donated kidneys of the psychiatrist attacked and killed by one of her former patients a Pisasaved the life of a child, a little hospital patient Baby Jesus From Rome. The news learned in healthcare environments was published by the National newspaper. Even the doctor’s liver was used for a life-saving transplant, in this one in Milan. The heart, lungs and another kidney were instead sent to Siena for the consolidated transplant circuit. According to what has been learned from healthcare environments, in fact, the beneficiary of the donation, while keeping his identity absolutely covered by privacy, was a child who had been waiting for a compatible organ for some time, without being able to receive it. The sacrifice of the Pisan psychiatrist followed by the very generous choice to donate her organs has allowed other individuals to start a new life.

See also  Reasons and unreasons of the No Pass – mondoperaio

Barbara Capovani, her children and her love for dogs: the broken dreams of the psychiatrist killed in Pisa

But the lives saved by Barbara, in addition to those lives snatched from the darkness of mental illness in her many years of career in the service of the most fragile and, often, the most marginalized, through the removal of her organs are at least two. In fact, her liver flew to Milan for an emergency transplant. Another life-saving intervention, which followed the procedure of emergency procedures precisely to snatch the recipient from certain death. The guarantee interrogation of Gianluca Paul Seung will take place today in prison and he will almost certainly make use of the right not to answer.

Barbara Capovani, the plan for the Rems: «More places for dangerous subjects»

The doctor’s funeral will almost certainly take place on Sunday with a ceremony at the La Sapienza University of Pisa. The psychiatrist’s partner, Michele Bellandi, has promised that “he will continue his battle to amend a legislative system that is now inadequate to guarantee greater safety for social psychiatry operators”.

Read the full article
on The Messenger

You may also like

Ukraine-Russia war, the news of April 27 |...

At least 60 people have been killed by...

Daily horoscope Thursday April 27 | Fun

Wall Street, the performance in the session of...

Coppa Italia, Inter beat Juve and go to...

Kiev, the Italian radicals in Ukraine: “Putin in...

Mia Kalifa breasts on Instagram | Fun

In Ukraine the war of snipers: this is...

Photos of pregnant Anđelka Prpić | Fun

Barcelona Zalgiris Euroleague | Sports

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy