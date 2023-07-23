The doctor revealed how she solved insomnia | Magazine

The doctor reveals how she overcame the insomnia she had struggled with since childhood.

Many people today struggle with insomnia. A sleep disorder that involves problems falling asleep or during sleep can be acute or chronic. Acute insomnia it can last for several weeks and disappear, while chronic lasts several months. These are some of the most important symptoms of insomnia:

you lie awake for a long time during the night, even though you try to sleep you can’t sleep at all you wake up very early you feel like you haven’t slept at all you can fall asleep at any time during the day, even while driving

Sleep disorder expert Dr. Funk Afolabi Brown has struggled with insomnia for a long time. Problems with sleep and insomnia arose during childhood, and she often woke up due to anxiety. It all happened when she lost her parents, and for many years she was unable to overcome her sleep problems. “In the process, it was important for me to set boundaries with work, friends and family and learn to say ‘no'”she points out and reveals that increased physical activity helped her the most in all of this.

“Today, my best sleep definitely comes after a day of work and increased physical activity, especially when I’ve spent a lot of time outdoors. Two things that get in the way of quality sleep are stress or anxiety, as well as inactivity“, the doctor revealed and explained what her bedtime routine looks like:

Average hours slept: 7 hours Ideal bedtime: 10 p.m. Ideal wake-up time: 5:30 a.m. Bedside table contents: sleep mask, journal, blue light-blocking glasses, and a glass of water Favorite place she’s ever slept: Rocking chair in the living room Bad sleeping habit: Eating late, especially after a busy day. It catches up with you and causes restless sleep Amount of caffeine: A cup of coffee around 8 a.m. Last product or habit that changes sleep for the better: Setting boundaries by not taking phone calls or texts after 9:30 p.m.

The first thing she does when she wakes up, says the doctor, is pay attention to the first thoughts that come to mind, then do a quick stretch before starting her morning routine. Already around 9 p.m., this doctor begins her routine of going to bed, showering, facial care and brushing her teeth. He is in bed an hour later and slowly drifts off to sleep. At 5:30 a new day begins for her and she is ready for the duties that await her.

