The dollar is rapidly losing its status as the world’s reserve currency Info

The dollar is losing its status as a reserve currency at a faster pace than generally accepted, because many analysts failed to take into account last year’s wild exchange rate swings, financial analyst Steven Yen told Bloomberg.

The dollar’s share of global reserves fell 10 times faster than the average over the past two decades last year, as many countries looked for alternatives after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine triggered sanctions, Yen and his Eurizon Capital colleague Joanna said in an analysis. Freire.

They specified that the dollar, adjusting for exchange rate movements, has lost about 11 percent of its market share since 2016, which is twice as much as in 2008.

The dollar suffered a stunning collapse in 2022 in its market share as a reserve currency, possibly due to the “muscular use of sanctions”. The extraordinary actions taken by the US and its allies against Russia have stunned large reserve-holding countries, most of which are emerging economies, Yen and Freire said.

Smaller countries are experimenting with “de-dollarization”, as China and India try to internationalize their currencies in trade with each other, after the US and Europe excluded Russian banks from the global financial system, known as SVIFT.

The US currency now accounts for about 58 percent of total global official reserves, down significantly from 73 percent in 2001, when it was the undisputed reserve.

