The domestic hotel brand unveils a new campaign | Info

This Saturday, we attended an event where we accompanied the premiere of the new image campaign Place to Remember, of the hotel brand Mona Plaza, in cooperation with Sara Jovanović as the face of the campaign.

The event itself was attended by a large number of public figures from the world of music, film and influence.

Mona Plaza creates unique experiences and events like no other. Aware that guests do not want routine, but something unusual, local and unique, the success of this domestic hotel brand is simple, because the combination of international standards, domestic hospitality, culture, experiences and people are reason enough for guests to return again and again. Mona Plaza hotels are located in unique locations, each filled with rich culture, history, stories and traditions. This brand creates lasting value using superior design and historical heritage with a deep-rooted ethos of personalized service and has a position as a leading domestic company synonymous with a place to remember.

The campaign entitled “A Place to Remember” represents a creative synergy between Mona Plaza Hotel and Sara Jo, combining homely hospitality with endless possibilities for relaxation, adventure, fun, experience and exploration of the destinations themselves. This ambitious project offers guests something more than an ordinary trip – it gives them the opportunity to create memories that will last a lifetime and experience places to remember.

The collaboration between this domestic hotel chain and the popular music star as a brand ambassador, Sara Jo, brings a new dimension of experience in the hotels Mona Plaza Belgrade and Mona Plaza Zlatibor, promises unforgettable moments for all guests and represents a place where all small life experiences are valued, that personal the moment when arriving at the hotel, the local specialty that the guest tries, the comfort of the bedroom, the hot shower after the performance, that picture that was taken at one of the destinations.

Sara Jo, known for her passionate performing career and extraordinary talent, is not only a musical icon – she is also an adventurous traveler who appreciates unique experiences and comfort. Mona Plaza, on the other hand, is synonymous with hospitality and truly unique service. This collaboration promises to provide guests with something very special, all those unforgettable moments, give them the opportunity to experience the world of lasting values ​​and discover a place to remember.



“Our ‘Place to Remember’ campaign aims to bring the energy and passion that Sara Jo brings to her music to the experience of staying at Mona Plaza hotels. We want our guests to feel the same inspiration, freedom and adventurous spirit that Sara Jo fosters in her art “, said Zarija Vilaret, marketing director.



Sara Jo also expressed her delight at this collaboration, noting that Mona Plaza is a choice that reflects her high standards of quality and service. “I’ve always been looking for accommodation that stands out for its uniqueness and comfort. Mona Plaza is just such a brand and I’m overjoyed to be part of this campaign.”

More information on the sitewww.monaplaza.com

