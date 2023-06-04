The dominance of Russian rafters at the Branko Štulić Memorial 2023 in Vrbas | Sports

“We want to rejoice with everyone, with our friends from Banja Luka, with the boys from Serbia, with our brotherly Serbian people. We are guests at your place, you received us, we were able to compete. For us, this is a very good sign,” he said. is the head of the Russian team Alexey Shirokov.

Source: Promo/RK Kanjon

Two Russian teams from Altai won the first two places in the general standings of the “Branka Štulić Memorial” Rafting World Cup, which was held this weekend on the Vrbas River. The third place was won by the crew from Tomsk, also from Russia, while the first crew of the Banja Luka Dayak club won fifth place overall.

“We are satisfied with the results achieved at the World Cup. The competition was very strong, the Russians came extremely prepared, and we made two teams, two crews for this competition, in order to continue preparations for the European Championship in the Czech Republic, which is our main goal this season, to win as many medals as possible there. I have to say that we dedicate each of our medals, one part to our Branka, and the other to the city of Banja Luka. This motivates us to achieve the best possible results.” said the captain of the Banja Luka team, Dragan Babić

For women, in the general standings of the World Cup, the first place was won by the crew of the Yeniseyushka rafting team from Krasnoyarsk (Russia), the second place was won by the crew of RT Končar from Zagreb, and the third place was won by the Hungarian crew of the Hungaroraft vumen team.

After the downhill competition, and after the announcement of the winner, the head of the Russian team, Alexey Shirokov, did not hide his satisfaction with the results achieved

“This was a great weekend for our teams, both in the men’s and women’s competitions. In short – our hearts are still full today! We want to rejoice with everyone, with our friends from Banja Luka, with the guys from Serbia, with our brotherly Serbian people . We are guests at your place, you received us, we could compete. It is a very good sign for us. We are very happy! The International Cup is over, but life is not over. Let sport win and we will all love each other. We are proud that we were able to present ourselves with dignity and show our result, because rafting in Russia is very developed”, Shirokov said.

Source: RK Canyon

The captain of the Yeniseijuska team, Katarina Kožanova, did not hide her enthusiasm for her stay in Banja Luka.

“We are not here for the first time. I am already the sixth time in this beautiful country, great organization, great people, organizers. A very hospitable country. We always come here as in our own country, always with great pleasure. The river is too good, the surroundings are amazing, and when the weather is sunny… Beauty, rest! It’s great!”

The cups were presented to the best teams by the international referee from Slovenia, Milan Lovrenčič, who pointed out with satisfaction that everything went in the best possible order.

“The organization was impeccable, the logistics were up to par, the judges did an excellent job and I’m honestly already looking forward to coming to the Memorial next year.” he said at Lovrenčič.

Finally, let’s note that 19 teams from Austria, Hungary, Russia, Great Britain, Romania, Slovenia, Croatia, Serbia and Bosnia and Herzegovina participated in the World Cup competition in Banja Luka. The competition was organized by RK Kanjon.

