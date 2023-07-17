The Dominican People Have Lost Patience: Lionel Fernández Criticizes the Current Government

Title: Presidential Candidate Lionel Fernández Criticizes Government’s Incompetence and Lack of Trust

Lionel Fernández, the presidential candidate of the Fuerza del Pueblo (FP) party, expressed his concern over the loss of trust in the ruling Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM) and the current government. Fernández addressed the issue during a swearing-in ceremony in San Cristobal, where he highlighted the return of blackouts in the country as a significant factor contributing to public frustration.

Fernández emphasized that the current authorities have failed to gain the trust of the Dominican people. He attributed this lack of confidence to the recurring power outages that have disrupted daily life. Citing blackouts occurring throughout the day, he stressed the need for a government capable of providing uninterrupted power supply.

Describing the government’s management of the electrical system as incompetent, Fernández accused the authorities of making fun of the population by using high temperatures as an excuse for the blackouts. He compared this to previous explanations, such as wildlife getting entangled in the electrical networks, highlighting the lack of transparency and accountability from the government.

Adding to the list of grievances, Fernández also pointed out the scarcity of water in San Cristobal, echoing the frustrations of the local residents. He emphasized that the government had failed to address this issue adequately, further eroding public trust.

Beyond power and water issues, Fernández criticized the government’s attempt to eliminate the High Cost Drug Program, which provides essential medication to individuals with serious medical conditions. He highlighted public protests against the move and emphasized the need for a government that actively supports its citizens’ healthcare needs.

Fernández’s statements emphasize the need for new leadership and aspirations as represented by the Fuerza del Pueblo party. He stated that the people have lost patience with the current government and its disregard for their concerns, reiterating the declining trust in the ruling party.

During the swearing-in ceremony, Fernández and other prominent figures officially became members of the Fuerza del Pueblo party. This event marked a significant step toward establishing a new force in Dominican politics, with individuals who were former leaders in parties such as the PRD and the PRM joining Fernández in leading the country’s future.

