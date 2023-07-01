The Dominican Republic Responds to UN Expert’s Call to Halt Haitian Repatriations

Title: Dominican Republic Concerned Over “Unsustainable” Influx of Haitian Citizens Amid Haiti’s Crisis

Santo Domingo – The Dominican government has labeled the continuous influx of Haitian citizens into the country as “unsustainable,” responding to a UN expert’s call to halt the repatriation of Haitians due to the serious crisis unfolding in Haiti.

In a statement issued by the Chancellery, the government emphasized that as a developing nation, it should not bear the sole responsibility for ensuring the social well-being of Haitians, asserting that this obligation lies with the Haitian State and the international community.

The government added, “The duty of the Dominican Government is, first of all, with its citizens,” highlighting their priorities while addressing comments made by William O’Neill, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights’ independent expert on human rights for Haiti. O’Neill had urged the cessation of Haitian repatriations due to the prevailing insecurity in Haiti.

The statement from the Foreign Ministry also provided data, revealing that in 2022 alone, the Dominican Republic had deported approximately 120,900 irregular migrants, predominantly of Haitian origin.

Furthermore, referring to statistics from the National Health Service (SNS), the ministry highlighted an escalating trend in births by Haitian mothers within the Dominican public healthcare network. The proportion rose from 12.5% in 2018 to 34% in 2023 (based on data until May). The note emphasized that the government assumes the cost of these services with funds contributed by Dominican taxpayers.

The Dominican Republic underscored the urgency of responding to the Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry’s repeated calls for international security assistance in overcoming the political, security, and humanitarian crisis that plagues Haiti. The situation in the Haitian capital, where gangs exert significant control, necessitates immediate action.

The Foreign Ministry urged UN representatives to exercise caution in their statements to prevent exacerbating irregular Haitian emigration as a perceived solution to the suffering faced by the Haitian people. Instead, it called upon the United Nations to intensify efforts in restoring peace, security, and democratic institutions within Haiti.

Conclusively, the ministry acknowledged the concerns of all those invested in Haiti’s well-being but made it clear that the internal situation of the country would not impede the full application of Dominican legislation. “The Dominican Republic, as a social and democratic State of law, will always make decisions that best align with national interest,” the document concluded.

While the Dominican Republic remains committed to addressing the crisis amicably, the government’s response sheds light on the challenges associated with the influx of Haitian citizens amid the ongoing crisis in neighboring Haiti. The concerns expressed by the Dominican government reflect the delicate balance between fulfilling domestic responsibilities and managing the impact of regional crises.

