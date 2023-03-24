Throughout the country demonstrations and clashes during protests against the pension reform

Violent clashes in Paris and several other French cities between protesters against pension reform and the police. In Bordeaux, where accidents are particularly serious, the large wooden portal at the entrance to the Municipality was on fire.

The disputed raising of the social security age to 64 is now law but the streets of the capital and other cities in France continue to be packed with protesters.

In Paris, hundreds of Black Blocs devastated several shops: 80 arrested and a hundred officers injured. On Thursday evening again flames and tear gas in the Bastille