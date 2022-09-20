Xinhua News Agency, Nanning, September 19.Topic: The door of opening is getting wider and wider – New opportunities for RCEP from the perspective of CAEXPO

More than 1,600 companies participated in offline exhibitions, more than 80 investment and trade promotion activities, and more than 20 high-level forums… On September 16, the 4-day 19th China-ASEAN Expo and China-ASEAN Business and Investment Summit were held in Nanning, Guangxi opening.

From serving the construction of the China-ASEAN Free Trade Area to promoting the “Belt and Road” initiative to take root in ASEAN countries, to boosting the implementation of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), the CAEXPO has witnessed the opening of China’s door to Vietnam. The greater the opening up, the deepening of the China-ASEAN regional economic integration process.

Boost regional economic integration to accelerate development

In 2004, the distributor of Vietnam’s Central Plains Legend Coffee took a sample of Vietnamese coffee to the first China-ASEAN Expo with the mentality of trying it out. Today, the company’s “Central Plains G7” brand has occupied the first place in the coffee sales share of the CAEXPO for many years, and a variety of products have successfully entered many e-commerce platforms and offline supermarkets in China.

“The East Expo will vigorously promote the development of enterprises in China. We have more than 300 distributors in China, and China‘s first flagship coffee store will open in Shanghai this month.” Sales Director of Shanghai Representative Office of Vietnam Zhongyuan Group Co., Ltd. Li Wuqiang said.

At the East Expo, there are many more examples like Zhongyuan Legend Coffee. In November 2002, the “China-ASEAN Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Framework Agreement” was signed, and the construction of the China-ASEAN Free Trade Area started. In 2003, China and ASEAN established a strategic partnership. In November 2004, the first China-ASEAN Expo and China-ASEAN Business and Investment Summit kicked off. After years of development, the communication channels between China and ASEAN established by the CAEXPO have become increasingly smooth, and the international “circle of friends” has continued to expand.

This is the Nanning International Convention and Exhibition Center taken on September 17.Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhou Hua

Wei Zhaohui, Secretary-General of the China-ASEAN Expo Secretariat, said that, as an important cooperation platform between China and ASEAN, over the years, the CAEXPO and the summit have held high-level forums covering more than 40 fields including connectivity, production capacity, customs, health, and finance. , facilitated the implementation of a number of projects such as the China-ASEAN Information Port and the China-ASEAN Multimodal Transport Alliance, and witnessed landmark achievements such as the establishment of the China-ASEAN Free Trade Area, China and ASEAN being each other’s largest trading partners, and the implementation of RCEP.

Driven by the China-ASEAN Expo, China-ASEAN cooperation has flourished and yielded fruitful results. “China has remained ASEAN’s largest trading partner for 13 consecutive years, and ASEAN’s status as China‘s largest trading partner has been further consolidated.” Assistant Minister of Commerce Li Fei said that as of the end of July this year, the cumulative two-way investment between China and ASEAN has exceeded 340 billion US dollars, which has become China‘s largest trading partner. The most active partner for mutual investment.

On September 17, visitors visited the ASEAN and RCEP boutique exhibition areas of CAEXPO.Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhou Hua

“The China-ASEAN Expo has become a high-end platform for China and ASEAN to gather consensus and connect development strategies, and has become a powerful booster for deepening bilateral economic and trade exchanges and cooperation and implementing trade and investment facilitation.” said Lei Xiaohua, deputy director of the Institute of Southeast Asian Studies, Guangxi Academy of Social Sciences. .

Open up new space for China-ASEAN cooperation

In the new energy exhibition area of ​​the China East Expo, the new energy vehicles from SAIC-GM-Wuling attracted the attention of a large number of audiences. In August this year, Air ev, the first new energy global vehicle of SAIC-GM-Wuling Indonesia, officially rolled off the assembly line in the Wuling Automobile Industrial Park in Indonesia, which opened the prelude for SAIC-GM-Wuling new energy vehicles to go global.

“Having rooted in Indonesia for 5 years, Wuling has become one of the best-selling Chinese auto brands in Indonesia. The production of new energy vehicles in Indonesia will meet the Indonesian people’s demand for more high-quality auto products and services.” Vice President of SAIC-GM-Wuling Indonesia Automobile Co., Ltd. General Manager Han Dehong said.

On September 16, visitors experienced new energy vehicles at the new energy exhibition area of ​​the CAEXPO.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Cao Yiming

In 2014, the CAEXPO established a special partner mechanism; in 2017, the CAEXPO established the “Belt and Road” exhibition area; in 2022, the CAEXPO set up the ASEAN and RCEP boutique exhibition areas and central enterprise exhibition areas… From the initial trade in goods Mainly to “go hand in hand” with various trade forms, big data, new energy, e-commerce, service trade, industrial docking and other “multi-point blooming”, over the years, CAEXPO has continuously created new opportunities for economic and trade cooperation between China and ASEAN, Open up new spaces.

On September 17, visitors visited the “Belt and Road” international exhibition area of ​​the China-ASEAN Expo.Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhou Hua

Junichiro Nakazuka, vice chairman of the Japan Chamber of Commerce in China and general representative of Mitsubishi Corporation for East Asia, said that the China-ASEAN Expo is not only a platform for China-ASEAN communication, but also an important bridge for RCEP countries to communicate. For RCEP industrial chain cooperation, the smooth flow of logistics infrastructure is the key, and Guangxi, as a key node of the new land-sea corridor, is an important channel for China-ASEAN supply chain cooperation. The further improvement of logistics facilities and the deepening of regional cooperation have attracted the attention of Japanese companies.

On September 17, visitors visited the China-ASEAN Expo.Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhou Hua

Through the China-ASEAN Expo, a number of projects based on the large domestic market, facing ASEAN, and radiating to other RCEP member countries have been accelerated. China-ASEAN Information Harbor has established overseas cloud computing centers in Laos, Cambodia, Myanmar and other countries; China-ASEAN Financial City has settled in more than 300 financial institutions; China-ASEAN Economic and Trade Center has settled in Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Myanmar, etc. Nearly 40 institutions in 9 countries…

Driven by the China-ASEAN Expo, Guangxi has become an important path for many countries to cooperate with China. After RCEP came into effect, more and more ASEAN enterprises choose to take the express train of bilateral economic and trade cooperation, in goods trade, investment, service trade, international production capacity , cross-border park construction and other aspects of cooperation.

“Looking into the future, with the signing of RCEP as an opportunity, the CAEXPO and the summit will continue to uphold the role of the promoter of the China-ASEAN Free Trade Area construction, and drive the sustained, healthy and vigorous development of the regional economy and even the world economy.” Secretary of the China-ASEAN Business and Investment Summit Office Secretary Wei Ran said.

Nurturing new kinetic energy for regional development

This year is the first year of the China-ASEAN comprehensive strategic partnership and the first year of the RCEP’s implementation. The construction of the China-ASEAN Free Trade Area 3.0 is about to start. The multiple benefits will help the regional cooperation to further deepen and solidify, and share development results with other countries in the world.

Malaysia is the theme country of this year’s China-ASEAN Expo. Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail said that the China-ASEAN Free Trade Agreement is the foundation of China-ASEAN trade relations and will continue to play an important role in promoting bilateral trade, benefiting enterprises and the region. ASEAN and China will continue to work hard to promote the upgrading and development of the China-ASEAN Free Trade Area and facilitate the construction of regional economic integration.

On September 17, visitors visited the China-Malaysia “Two Countries and Two Parks” pavilion at the China-Malaysia Expo.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Ailin

“RCEP can be implemented smoothly, and the gradually upgraded China-ASEAN Free Trade Area will play a big role in promoting it. Once the 3.0 version of the Free Trade Area is launched, coupled with the benefits of RCEP, whether it is tariff reduction or trade facilitation, it will be launched again. A new level.” said Xu Ningning, executive director of the China-ASEAN Business Council.

Many companies have already started to deeply tap new opportunities and new kinetic energy. Inspur Group’s ASEAN operation headquarters with a total investment of about 2.5 billion yuan will soon open in Nanning, Guangxi, which will become Inspur’s window for ASEAN business, developing industries such as cloud services, big data, industrial Internet, health care, blockchain, and smart cities.

On September 17, two trains traveled at Nanning International Railway Port.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Ailin

“We will also set up a new industrial technology research institution and build a national-level technology business incubator for ASEAN,” said Wang Dawei, deputy general manager of Inspur Group Guangxi Company.

At this year’s CAEXPO, China Energy Construction Group Co., Ltd. plans to sign 15 billion yuan in international projects, involving wind and solar energy, energy storage and other industries. The projects are distributed in Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia, the Philippines and other countries.

“In the past three years, China Energy has signed new contracts in ASEAN countries with a value of about 150 billion yuan and a total investment of about 13 billion yuan.” Song Hailiang, chairman of the company, said that by seizing new opportunities, the company has fully integrated into the green and low-carbon economy, digital The three economic forms of economy and sharing economy promote enterprises from going out to integrating.

As a specially invited partner of this year’s CAEXPO, South Korea set up a Korean national pavilion at the CAEXPO for the first time. At the CAEXPO site, the beauty, food and electronic products brought by Korean companies attracted a large number of visitors.

On September 16, chefs demonstrated their culinary skills at the Korea Pavilion at the China East Expo.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Ailin

“We hope to take RCEP as an opportunity to make full use of the CAEXPO to actively promote mutual exchanges and cooperation between South Korea and ASEAN, and further expand the economic and trade investment of South Korean enterprises in China and Southeast Asian countries.” Hong Zhang, general representative of the China Regional Headquarters of the Korea Trade and Investment Promotion Corporation dipper said.

On September 13, a sea-going ship docked at Qinzhou Port to load and unload cargo.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Ailin

Statistics show that in the first eight months of this year, the total trade value between China and ASEAN was 4.09 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 14%. The total import and export volume between China and the other 14 RCEP member countries increased by 7.5% year-on-year. “The upcoming version 3.0 of the China-ASEAN Free Trade Area will complement each other with RCEP, promote each other, continuously release institutional dividends, and vigorously promote the accelerated recovery of the regional economy.” said Zhang Jianping, director of the Regional Economic Cooperation Research Center of the Ministry of Commerce Research Institute.





