KIEV – The spirit of Christmas in Kiev should be captured in the playful attitude with which travellers, on a day of intense transit, stop to take a ride on the stationary bike installed in the central station, which switches on the light bulbs with a little briskness ‘huge fir tree placed in the atrium. A little sweat, a bit of general hilarity, and the lights come on briefly and go off again in anticipation of the next ride. With difficulty, but with determination, the Ukrainian capital seeks normality in the festive period.

When is Christmas celebrated in Ukraine?

Some premises are necessary. “Christmas” in Ukraine is normally celebrated according to the calendar of the Orthodox Church, i.e. on January 7th. The decorated trees that traditionally decorate cities together with a concert of lights are functional for the New Year celebrations on December 31st, which is also the occasion for exchanging gifts. This year the autocephalous Orthodox Church has authorized celebrations on December 25, precisely to distance itself from Moscow. And the president Volodymyr Zelensky he announced that both days will be a holiday, also due to closeness with the western partners who are supporting Kiev in the war against Russia.

Zelensky to the US Congress: “We have no electricity or water but we will never give up” by our correspondent Paolo Mastrolilli

22 December 2022



According to the polling institute “Rating”, 44% of the population supports the idea of ​​bringing Christmas forward to December 25th, but only 11% of the population will actually celebrate this year together with the rest of Europe. “When asked when Ukrainians will celebrate Christmas, 11% answered on the 25th, around 25% said they wanted to ‘sanctify’ both dates, while 55% preferred not to disturb the calendar and celebrate on the 7th”, explains Lubomyr Mysivof the survey institute.

The “spelacchio” of Kiev

Vitaly Klitschko, mayor of the city, had promised that “Putin will not steal Christmas” following the latest attacks that hit strategic infrastructure and left a large part of the population in the dark. Surely the lights would have had to be dispensed with, but the city would have been festively decorated. And so it was.

Zelensky in Congress seduces America but not the Trumpians by our correspondent Paolo Mastrolilli

23 December 2022



Like every year, therefore, a large tree was decorated in Piazza Sofia. And it immediately had a “spelacchio” effect on social media: the memes that compare it to the images of previous years, where the square was surrounded by a blaze of lights, are already viral. Nonetheless, there is no shortage of visitors with upturned noses who take pictures of the doves of peace adorning the tree and stop to observe the balls with the flags of all the countries that have come to Kiev’s aid.

“Last year was definitely bigger,” Olena notes, “but this year it has a deeper meaning. Its value is symbolic”. Next to her, her daughter Valery rattles off an unpublished theory in favor of December 25th. “I don’t understand why we don’t anticipate it, it would make more sense to fast before Christmas. Instead we currently binge on New Year’s Eve and then go back to it on January 7th. Plus to celebrate with Putin,” laughter again.

Light Up Ukraine, worldwide lights out for an hour in solidarity with Kiev See also Japan's benchmark land price fell 0.4% for two consecutive years by the Foreign editorial staff

21 December 2022



An informal delegation from police offices is among the people photographing the tree. Mariana Reva, spokesman for the national police, is among them, explains that they approached him because since the inauguration a few days ago they had not yet had the opportunity to see him. “We desperately try to live and feel alive despite all of this. And yes we will celebrate both dates ”, he assures.

And then the alarm sounds

Normality is interrupted a few steps further on, right in Maidan square, when the sirens begin to sound and all the passers-by, without panic, descend the stairs to find refuge. This metro station was closed at the beginning of the conflict and only reopened three days ago, but it already fulfills its most frightening function. A group of girls spread out their yoga mats to make waiting on the steps less uncomfortable. The alarm is heard from the speakers of the mobile phones. The wait is about 20 minutes and then life goes on. This time it went well.

In the trenches in Bakhmut, Putin’s obsession with Stalingrad in Ukraine by our correspondent Fabio Tonacci

23 December 2022



You have to keep asking here and there to find the 11% who changed their holiday calendar as a reaction to the war. Oksana Herasimenko, 34, employed as the head of human resources at Makariv hospital, an hour from Kiev, is happy to be asked. In her city, the horrors of the invasion fell in the first days of the operation: the house destroyed, the escape first to Lviv and then to Poland, the months away from her husband, and then finally the reunion in August and the return to the town. “After all that we have suffered in our family we love each other even more, we have decided to celebrate Christmas all together, and we want to do it with the rest of the world and not with Russia”, he explains, “there will be 12 courses, from Vareniki (ravioli) alla Kutia (a dessert)”. There will be difficulties. In Makariv, most of the population lives in the rubble and in check of the blackouts. With difficulty, but without any doubt, the capital, on the eve of the holidays, sounds like Zelensky’s chorus in the American Congress: “We will never give up”.