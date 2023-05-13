Home » The double degree of Sasha Obama and Salma of Jordan: university mates with a future as anti “nepo babies”
World

The double degree of Sasha Obama and Salma of Jordan: university mates with a future as anti “nepo babies”

by admin
The double degree of Sasha Obama and Salma of Jordan: university mates with a future as anti “nepo babies”

Sasha and Salma aren’t just 22-year-old college mates. Sasha Obama e Jordan’s body I am a daughter of the former president of the United States Barack Obama and the other of King Abdullah II of Jordan, with two mothers who have become models – albeit very different – for many women. On one side MichelleObamathe former first lady activist, on the other Rania of Jordansweet and modern queen.

See also  Macron depopulated with two YouTube stars: an eye winked at young people in view of the elections

You may also like

Iliad-State Police agreement, objective of combating cybercrimes

Milan, Massimo Boldi gets stuck with the car...

«Renewing the invitation to the physicist»- breaking latest...

Tekken 8 shows us the gameplay of Hwoarang

FK Krupa – FK Famos first league RS...

75 years of sumud – breaking news

“I didn’t expect to play for 90 minutes”

OFK Beograd beat Zemun in the derby |...

Fiorentina-Udinese | Probable formations: Samardzic from 1′. Ok...

World Bank President Malpass: U.S. Default Will Harm...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy