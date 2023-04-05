THE “DRAGONERO” SERIES. THE PALADINS”

COMES WITH ITS 26 EPISODES

ON RAIPLAY AND RAI GULP

It debuts on April 7 on RaiPlay and on April 18 on Rai Gulp

the international co-production Sergio Bonelli Editore, Rai Kids, PowerKids and NexusTV

taken from the fantasy comic by Luca Enoch and Stefano Vietti

It will debut on RaiPlay and on Rai Gulp “Dragonero. The Paladins”the first Italian fantasy animation series, international co-production Sergio Bonelli Publisher with Rai Kids, PowerKids e NexusTV.

Based on the fantasy comic by Luca Enoch and Stefano Vietti and previewed at the latest Lucca Comics & Games, “Black Dragon. The Paladins” will come with all of its 26 episodesi previewed the April 7 in Box Set on RaiPlay and starting from 18 April on Rai Gulp with daily appointments (in first run at 07:40 and in repeat at 13:20 and 18:15). In addition, trailers, exclusive clips, backstage materials and countdowns will be available on Bonelli and Rai social networks to accompany fans of the saga as they await the release of the series, the first four episodes of which are already available on RaiPlay.

Protagonists of “Dragonero. The Paladins” are three teenagers from Erondár, a fantastic land pervaded by magic: Ian, with a free spirit and a courageous disposition, his sister Myrva, an ingenious constructor of mechanical devices, and his inseparable friend Gmor, an ogre of great strength and generous soul. The three friends divide their days between study, entertainment and some work on the farm where Ian and Myrva live, until they come into mental contact with a large dragon, Draiken, who asks them for help to face a terrible threat that could allow hordes to demons to swarm into the world of our heroes.

Produced by Sergio Bonelli Editore together with Rai Kids, PowerKids and NexusTV, the Dragonero animated series consists of 26 episodes directed by Enrico Paolantonio and scripted by Giovanni Masi, Federico Rossi Edrighi and Mauro Uzzeo, on subjects by Enoch and Vietti themselves.