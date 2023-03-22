The new episode of the “Ring of Destiny” series brings a handful of plots, exciting challenges and a more playful scenario with many new characters.

Source: Promo

The drama of two sisters, Anja and Jane, does not subside, and in the new episode you will watch…

It’s been almost a year since the accident. “Anja” goes through a series of plastic surgeries and while “Jana” is still in a coma, she comes out of the hospital with a new face. For now, Dr. Mihailo and Andrej have solved her incredible fraud, however, “Anja” manages to deceive Dobrovoljske and her family. In the new episode, however, she makes a few reckless mistakes, even as she tries to fully assume her sister’s identity.

Every day the intriguing story of two sisters becomes more and more popular among the audience and new episodes are eagerly awaited. You can watch the series on weekdays at 3 p.m., and then at 10 p.m., and for all those who cannot watch the series during the week, Kurir Television has provided five episodes in a row on Sundays from 1 p.m.