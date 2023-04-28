Home » the drama overwhelms Amici before the evening
the drama overwhelms Amici before the evening

“I remember that evening, I was very scared, I couldn’t even see out of my right eye”. At the daytime of Amici, before the Evening which will be broadcast in a few hours on Canale 5, the drama breaks out. The real one, not a slam or an elimination one step away from the final victory. Maria De Filippi door in front of singers and dancers left in the competition Jessica Notarothe former model and contestant of Miss Italy e dancing with the Stars scarred with acid from her ex boyfriend.

“I started singing, vocalizing in the hospital, I looked crazy, I needed it to keep calm”, explained the girl, barely holding back her emotion. “Today I’m here and I can tell you about it unlike people who unfortunately are no longer here. Many tell me ‘you are strong, I am not’. No, I’m not strong, I’ve simply managed to draw on resources I didn’t know I had.”

The young students of De Filippi’s talent show listen astonished, with their eyes wide open. Then they start asking Notaro questions. Few remember that in 20107 years before the ambush of her ex changed her life forever, Gessica had just 21 years old participated in Amicias a singer. That’s it, singing and dancing accompanied by the professional dancer Umberto, the now 34-year-old entered the studio, surprising everyone.

