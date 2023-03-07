Home World The draw for the tournament in Indian Wells Kecmanović, Krajinović and Đere | Sport
Filip Krajinović, Miomir Kecmanović and Laslo Đere learned about the opponents for the tournament in Indian Wells.

The first Masters of the season is played without the world‘s number one tennis player. Novak Djokovic did not get permission to enter America, so he will miss the tournaments in Indian Wells and Miami. Unlike him, the three Serbian representatives received opponents for the competition in the “Californian desert”. They are in question Miomir Kecmanović, Filip Krajinović and Laslo Đere. Dusan Lajović handed over the match in the qualifiers to Tenis Sandgren.

None of the three Serbian players were too lucky in the draw. Kecmanović is, as the 26th seed, free in the first round, and in the second he plays against Wawrinka Rock (Switzerland) or a qualifier. Filip Krajinovic will play with Mackenzie McDonald (America). The player who defeated Rafa Nadal at the Australian Open. If he wins, he is the seventh favorite Holger Rune (Denmark). If Miomir and Filip reach the third round, we will watch the Serbian duel. Laszlo Đere he will play against Oskar Ote (Germany) and if he jumps the first hurdle, Karen Khachanov (Russia) is waiting for him.

When it comes to the seeds, the first favorite is Carlos Alcaraz (Spain), who came to the tournament after an injury problem, and the second is Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece). There are also Danil Medvedev (Russia), Kasper Rud (Norway), Taylor Fritz (America), Felix Auger-Aliasim (Canada)… As for the women’s part of the draw, Olga Danilović is one step away from qualifying. In the qualifiers, she defeated the Swiss tennis player Viktorija Golubić (7:5, 1:6, 6:4) and will play against Kara Juvan (Slovenia) for a place among the best. If she succeeds in this, she will be the only Serbian representative in the women’s category.

