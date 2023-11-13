The dress of the voice – Mondo Japan

Among a packed program of events, meet and greets, concerts and conferences, the Sunday dubbing workshop almost went unnoticed. An unforgivable mistake by the organization guard with having left it hidden in the depths of the program, without indications, without the methods, without a media hype. The lucky few who attended this meeting came away changed, more aware of their own voice and potential, probably even more mature than how we use it incorrectly every day due to incorrect habits. Although this condition is especially true for those who use their voice for work, it leaves the question of how many times we could have communicated more effectively just by using it appropriately. From making ourselves understood better, to giving the right emotional impact to better convey the message to our interlocutor.

Luca Gattadirector of Brescia dubbing school, in just over two hours he overturned some certainties, eloquently demonstrating that dubbing is an acting art form that is even more complex, articulated and sublime than we are used to thinking. We imagine the rigid, set professional, concentrated on the text learned by heart, with a thousand references on what needs to be said or done to best convey the assigned dialogue. And he does it with the professionalism, humanity and enthusiasm of a true teacher, who has studied for years how to communicate the best of this extraordinary profession to students. He does this by embracing everyone, firmly maintaining that there are no real constraints on becoming a voice actor. Anyone who thinks they have a bad voice can dub, since he has to interpret. Those who are dyslexic are almost at an advantage because they will be led to memorize the lines and will have their eyes only on the actor’s lips, favoring the precision of the lipsync. Anyone who has speech defects just needs to correct them. In reality he is even more subtle in his exposition, he talks about “negative peculiarities”, almost as if to clean up the “defect” connotation of that cloying sensation of being judged.

A succession of examples, quotes, re-enactments of historical voice actors and words of praise to many current ones, interesting advice and it’s time to do the practical demonstration. A short briefing, an explanation of the few tools and here he is with the appropriate headphones listening to the original dialogue for the first time. He easily performs the dubbing, which in the room we perceive almost in a whisper, a short wait, and finally we listen again in amazement to the redubbed ring, almost not recognizing the voice that had cheered us up until a few seconds before. And it’s the turn of the brave ones who want to try. Each session is a surprise, he follows them carefully, correcting them, and it is always a new discovery of how a voice actor sees a piece differently from us. A flight of fancy between “you don’t have to invent anything, the actor has already done that, you just have to give back the same intensity as good actors, without distorting or changing anything” and “you have to dress like him virtually, even if you’re dubbing with the suit and tie, he wears a nerdy t-shirt and a hat, enter into his clothes and you will see that you will change the perspective of the voice by yourself”.

A pleasure for the ears and the heart to hear a high-level teacher speak on an equal footing with the students. Without mistakes, without raising your voice, in a calm way, precisely targeted, yet in a simple sentence you find that sensitive push to take that extra step towards immediate improvement. That support that makes you aware of how much the acting, mental and diction efforts endured so far make complete logical sense and are not an optional filler. Without these foundations, you will always remain flat and your professional growth will settle into mediocrity.

In some respects nothing new, the same Federica Simonelli he told us about it a few months ago, yet today this message has arrived like a thunderclap for the new generations of voice actors. In a period in which everything runs fast, it is sometimes necessary to slow down and take your time to refine your acting and diction techniques. Now a veteran of a career on the rise, more than a decade ago, her amazing theatrical show was lost, which gave me the first taste of her acting talent, until I saw her “live” dubbing a ring in One Piece Red as Uta.

The two bolts from the blue, as I was saying, arrived only a handful of hours later on the central stage. Patrizia Scianca e Federica Valentithanks to Animated Voices, have fully confirmed how their history as theatrical actresses has had a decisive and massive influence on emotional and vocal control and modulation. In the meeting they extensively recalled how their journey has been, both complex and satisfying, but there is no doubt that every otaku finds in them so many scattered characters, even in series diametrically opposed in concept and emotions, that they remain at times enraptured, at times almost astonished features.

Knowing that Gohan’s naive exits and Nico Robin’s “I want to live” come from the same voice, just as Chopper’s shameful coaxing could become Dexter’s laughter, is amazing. Yet behind all this there is sweat, effort, study and perfect control of the voice, both to best convey the character and (which Luca Gatta has also reiterated several times) to protect the vocal cords from strain and wear. To paraphrase a well-known brand, technique is nothing without control.

It is certainly to be hoped that, in an important moment like this where digital content reigns supreme in global communication, we will be able to return to the training of high-level voice actors. Often, also thanks to clients who rely on influencers instead of professionals, there is a tendency to snub the work of one of the artistic sectors that has long been a national flagship by launching into subtitled series, convinced that it is the only solution . While maintaining that only in the native language can we give the most respect to the original concept, the characterization that our dubbers can give cannot be excluded from being even superior on an emotional and contextual level.