VERONA – A man died and three other people were injured, two of which are very serious, these are two women hospitalized with a reserved prognosis, in the crash last night, between 25 and 26 February, between two cars in Verona. The victim is a 61-year-old from Verona, a passenger in a Toyota that was hit head-on by a Fiat Punto driven by a 23-year-old after it invaded the two opposite lanes for reasons under investigation. The Local Police of Verona intervened on the scene of the accident: according to an initial reconstruction, the Fiat Punto came from Milan course when, suddenly, it invaded the opposite lanes where the Toyota was oncoming. In the terrible collision, the 61-year-old lost his life, while the driver was injured, and with him two other women who were in the car, extracted from the plates in very serious conditions. A third car arriving on the same stretch of road, a Fiat Panda managed to avoid the collision. Investigations are underway on the psychophysical state of the driver of the Punto, 23, who lives in the city; the prosecutor on duty ordered the seizure of the vehicles.

