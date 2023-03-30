The driver of a city bus in Belgrade died while driving.

At the corner of Trgovacka and Braće Vučković Streets in Belgrade, a traffic accident occurred when a bus collided with four passenger vehicles. One person died.

According to initial information, the bus driver (59) died during the drivee. The tragedy, as it turns out, happened on line 56.Witnesses stated that the driver fell ill while driving. The ambulance arrived, but there was no way to save him. After resuscitation, he was pronounced dead,” says the source.

After the accident, five people complained of injuries.

