the driver, the only one on board, died

Access the article and all the contents of the site with the dedicated app, newsletters and live updates.

A grand touring bus crashed in the late morning in Ravello, in the province of Salerno, making a jump of about twenty meters. Only the driver was on board…

A tour bus crashed in the late morning in Ravello, in the province of Salerno, making a jump of about twenty meters. Only the driver was on board. Nicola Fusco (pictured), 29 years old, who lost his life. He was the son of the owner of the company. There were no other people in the vehicle.

The driver was initially rescued by speleological specialists.

The bus was traveling along the road that leads from Ravello to Castiglione and, near a hairpin bend, it crashed, ending up on the wall of a house below. The passage of the traffic is expected on the same road in a few days Tour of Italy.

Nicholas Fusco

«I express all the condolences of the City of Ravello to the Fusco family, a well-known and appreciated name of operators in the tourist transport sector, who have always provided their services, with professionalism and availability. A tragedy that shatters a young life, and that strikes the heart of the community of Agerola, together with ours, and that of the entire Amalfi coast». So the mayor of Ravello, Paolo Vuilleumieron the accident that took place this morning along the provincial road 75, which involved a tourist bus, costing the life of the 29-year-old driver, originally from Agerola.

Read the full article

on Il Mattino