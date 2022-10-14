KIEV – Russian soldiers launched seventeen Iranian suicide drones at civilian targets in Ukraine on Monday. On Tuesday, they launched three Iranian suicide drones at Makariv, a small town west of the capital, and you’re in the south. Six more Thursdays. And this is only a sample of what is happening, because every day there are reports of attacks with new weapons – new in the sense of just arriving from Iran, because the concept is at least three years old – or of culls. Russia hopes to turn Iranian suicide drones into the weapon of change to save the fate of the war, which is going very badly at this stage, and has launched at least ninety-two since the first sighting on 13 September.

Suicide drones are slow and have a very small explosive warhead compared to cruise missiles, but they can fly for more than two thousand kilometers, are cheap and when used in swarms they confuse Ukrainian defenses. They are a poor weapon, which Yemen’s Houthi fighters led by Iranian instructors use to profit against Saudi refineries and airports. Now the same thing happens in Ukraine, on a much larger scale because the client is Russia. President Zelensky two days ago he said that Moscow has just bought another two thousand four hundred, which will add to those already sent to the territories occupied by the Russians.

The Kiev Defense claims to have succeeded in bringing down sixty percent of them. This is too low a percentage of large numbers – and it is on large numbers that the Russians want to play this game, because their cruise missile stocks are running out. Yesterday the Ukrainians showed the chip of the missile that on Monday missed the glass bridge in Kiev by a whisker: it is from March 2019 and therefore it means that it was mounted on an even newer missile. Considering that Russia only produces two or three cruise missiles a month and that the old ones are usually fired first and then the new ones, it means that there are few cruise missiles still available to bomb Ukrainian cities.

By Nikolenko, a spokesman for the foreign ministry, says Ukraine has protested with Iran and has reduced Iranian diplomatic personnel in the country, but that it is necessary to provide Ukrainians with weapons systems capable of stopping drones. “The Israelis are among the world‘s foremost experts on Iran’s military technology and their help would be very welcome,” she said. Republic.

Israel has a very neutral political line on Ukraine, because it has a Russian-speaking minority and because it has to manage a threatening situation from Syria that requires direct contact with Moscow. However, starting in September, an Israeli company – anonymous – began selling anti-drone weapons to Poland, capable of interfering with the flight of Iranian drones, which are then transferred to Ukraine. This is sophisticated military technology, so the sale couldn’t happen if the Jerusalem government didn’t want to. Israel faces Iranian drones arriving from Lebanon and Syria and Israeli companies in the sector – Avnon Group, Israel Aerospace Industries, Elbit and Spear, to name a few – are considered the best in the world. Israel has provided Ukrainians with “basic intelligence” on Iranian drones, writes the New York Times, and allows the sale of high-definition satellite images to Ukrainian soldiers. The Israeli military is undoubtedly interested in the presence of men of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards on the territory of Ukraine, revealed two days ago by the Ukrainian partisans.