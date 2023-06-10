Home » The Drums strip down to the max in their new “Obvious”
World

The Drums strip down to the max in their new “Obvious”

by admin
The Drums strip down to the max in their new “Obvious”

Jonathan Pierce and his The Drums have seen how his song “Money” –from his album “Carriage” of 2011– became a global phenomenon thanks to TikTok –which has led it to reach two hundred and fifty million listeners on Spotify–, which has served to relaunch once again what is one of the most popular pop rock bands. US personals.

Now comes “Obvious,” a happy song in which Pierce “delves into the beautiful interdependence that can blossom when you’re not losing yourself or reinforcing yourself against another person.” In his own words, “unbreakable love has proven to be stronger than any of my fears and self-protections”. In any case, it is the last step towards a sixth long duration that will arrive shortly and that will see the light of the hand of Anti.

See also  Volkswagen gets nearly half of subsidies for electric cars in Spain - Xinhua English.news.cn

You may also like

Prices at Roland Garros inside the complex |...

The Unabomber, the mathematician who terrorized America for...

Manchester City-Inter, a Palermo scarf in the Champions...

Why Ssangyong cars are so cheap (more and...

Documentary about Mary Tyler Moore on HBO –...

The World Food Program suspends food aid for...

Serial killer Teodor Kaczynski died in prison Info

Vatican, the document of the 30 Nobels: no...

Is Sweden finally joining NATO?

4 children miraculously survive 40 days after plane...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy