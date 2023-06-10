The Drums strip down to the max in their new “Obvious”

Jonathan Pierce and his The Drums have seen how his song “Money” –from his album “Carriage” of 2011– became a global phenomenon thanks to TikTok –which has led it to reach two hundred and fifty million listeners on Spotify–, which has served to relaunch once again what is one of the most popular pop rock bands. US personals.

Now comes “Obvious,” a happy song in which Pierce “delves into the beautiful interdependence that can blossom when you’re not losing yourself or reinforcing yourself against another person.” In his own words, “unbreakable love has proven to be stronger than any of my fears and self-protections”. In any case, it is the last step towards a sixth long duration that will arrive shortly and that will see the light of the hand of Anti.