The Dutch Court of Appeal has decided that Amsterdam-Schiphol airport will be able to limit the number of night flights and the transit of private jets

Friday the Court of Appeal in Amsterdam has authorised the Dutch government to reduce the number of flights leaving and leaving Amsterdam-Schiphol airport, the most important in the country and the third largest in Europe. The proposal to limit flights dates back to a few months ago but was blocked by a court ruling in Haarlem, a city in northern Holland.

Schiphol Airport, which is 92 percent owned by the Dutch government, announced on 5 April 2023 that it would ban night flights and private jet transit by the end of 2025 to reduce noise pollution and limit emissions of CO2. The Haarlem judges, however, had considered that the government had not correctly followed the procedures established by the European rules. The Dutch government therefore appealed against the decision.

