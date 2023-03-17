Loading player

On 15 March, in the Passage countries, there were provincial elections in which the members of the twelve legislative assemblies of the provinces of the country are voted and chosen, who in turn nominate the 75 members of the Senate. The best result he got it the BoerBurgerBeweging (BBB), a party born from a series of protests in 2019 and based on the defense of the interests of farmers and inhabitants of rural areas.

The counting of votes is almost over (it is proceeding slowly, write the Dutch newspapers) but the results are now quite clear: the BBB, which was presenting itself for the provincial elections for the first time, won so far obtaining 16 seats out of 75 in the Senate, while Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s Popular Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD) would have won only 10 seats, losing two compared to previous votes. In third place, with 8 seats, should have arrived GroenLinks, a left-wing environmentalist party. The turnout was almost 58 percent, slightly higher than in 2019.

“No one can ignore us anymore,” commented BBB leader Caroline van der Plas after news of the results. The victory of his party, populist and close to the right, is in fact a blow to the government coalition led by Rutte and, above all, a clear signal against his plan to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxides and ammonia, harmful pollutants for the environment and partly contributing to climate change. These substances are produced by the excessive use of fertilizers and by the urine and faeces of livestock: the Dutch government has estimated that, to halve national emissions of nitrogen compounds by 2030, a reduction of the 30 percent of the number of farm animals. The BBB, in 2019, was founded precisely to oppose this plan.

– Read also: There are too many cows in the Netherlands

To achieve its goals, the government had allocated 25 billion euros to buy (and close) some farms and to help others innovate to reduce emissions. The BBB argues that the emissions problem has been exaggerated and that the proposed solutions are unfair to farmers because, as the government itself has actually admitted, they will lead to the closure of many farms.

The plan had been contested by farmers, with protests and principals, and also by far-right political groups who argue that the emission limits are the result of a conspiracy carried out by the World Economic Forum, the foundation that organizes the Davos Forum , in Switzerland, to replace farms with housing for migrants (a theory, of course, completely false).

The victory of the BBB in this election is not only valuable because it will in fact influence the composition of the next Senate, but also because the provinces have a fundamental role in granting or not granting licenses for the construction or reduction of farm sizes. Christianne van der Wal, minister for Nature and Nitrogen Policies and creator of the government’s plan to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxides and ammonia, has already declared that, in the absence of government directives, the provinces will not be able to make autonomous decisions on licenses.

Mark Rutte’s government had already suffered a defeat in the 2019 provincial elections, losing its majority in the Senate and therefore having to negotiate each proposal with the opposition from then on. After the results of the most recent provincial elections, Rutte’s coalition could continue to rely on the left and on environmental parties to find support for its nitrogen policies, with the awareness, however, as Caroline van der Plas has pointed out, that the voters and female electorates do not support the plan as proposed.

Rutte’s government, in its fourth consecutive term since 2010, now has a 20 percent approval rating among citizens, one of the lowest in the last ten years.