The dynamics of the Casal Palocco accident: “Lamborghini took precedence over the Smart”

The dynamics of the Casal Palocco accident are still a mystery. The collision between the Lamborghini SUV and the Smart ForFour that caused the death of 5-year-old Manuel Proietti occurred at the intersection of via Archelao di Mileto and via Macchia Saponara. The lawyer Francesco Consalvi, who represents the 20-year-old youtuber Matteo Di Pietro, said that the Lamborghini of his client had precedence in that stretch. Meanwhile, yesterday the owner of Skylimit Gabriele Morabito said that there was no irregularity in the rental. Concerns arose immediately after the accident. The search of the suspect’s home will be used to find more videos of the incident.

The reconstruction and speed

«It is right to clarify some points. The first of all, immortalized in the photos of the accident, is that the driver of the Smart was traveling in the opposite lane to the one in which the Lamborghini Urus was traveling and that it would have been up to her to give way. said the lawyer. From this point of view, the technical consultancy on the vehicle will be decisive. «Secondly, there were no traces of stimulants or the like in my client, otherwise the judicial authority would have heavily intervened with some precautionary measures. It wasn’t like that.” The messenger however, he points out that the SUV rented for 1,500 euros traveled at a sustained speed. Which could therefore be much higher than that allowed. Even if the Suv took precedence, the reasoning goes, the high speed did not allow Lamborghini to avoid the Smart.

The testimonials

The reconstruction of the witnesses is very different from that of the lawyer. In the streets of Casalpalocco, nothing else has been talked about for two days. The SUV “came on him, he took the Smart from both sides and dragged it,” he tells the news agency Ansa Valeria, an eighteen year old who witnessed the accident. Then she repeats what everyone says: “They certainly ran, I didn’t see how they took it, but I saw the bang”. And she saw little Manuel. “It was awful. I had to close my eyes, I burst into tears and I had to leave.” Valeria also saw one of the boys get out of the car. «He had a white T-shirt, he went to Smart to see if they were okay. But no one answered him.” “This story – says a resident – hit us like a bullet, it could have happened to any of us”.

The search

The carabinieri carried out a search of the boy’s home and at the TheBorderline company. Founded in June last year by Di Pietro and Leonardo Golinelli, a Bocconi student, the Srl has as its corporate purpose the “conduction of marketing campaigns and other advertising services”. Its registered office is in the Gregorio VII area, a few steps from the Vatican. And in the first six months of activity it had a turnover of around 190 thousand euros. Also on the car were Vito Loiacono “Er Motosega” and Marco Ciaffaroni “Ciaffa”. And two other people on board (a boy and a girl) unrelated to the company and the accident. According to some eyewitnesses, in fact, even after the tragic clash some of the boys continued to film with cell phone cameras. Triggering the reaction of the people who rushed to help.

