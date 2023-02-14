Superficiality is a daring that only works if it is light and fun at the same time. The caricature is a style, a how and a form, which is only pleasant if it is intelligent and original. Otherwise, one can be stupid and frivolous trying to appear superficial; and mindless caricatures lead us to the humble cartoonists of tourists at national monuments; his works are ephemeral like the very nature of his work. “The Earth according to Philomena Cunk”without being a paragon of virtues, strictly complies with the unwritten rules (until I have written them here) to dispense with objectivity and coherence.

This five-episode documentary primarily written by Charlie Brooker (“Black Mirror”) in which a fictitious Philomena Cunk, who already starred in the documentary “Cunk On Britain” in 2018, it travels the history of humanity throughout history is a kind of imitation of Harari’s “Sapiens” accelerated and demystified. The history of the human being, in the hands of Cunk, is more an accident than a destiny. Through a very marked British encore, “The Earth according to Philomena Cunk” presents us with a world that has always ended up sinning in some way: be it pride, anger, fanaticism or ignorance. If British is your humour, British are your manners too. “The Earth according to Philomena Cunk” tries to be even-tempered and his review, for example, of the history of monotheistic religions or of the arms race after World War II, combines the poignant humor of Cunk (played by Diane Morgan) with enough good taste not to take the part for the whole; so as not to fall into the joke and the usual clichés that tend to predominate in Spanish humor, where the bad guys are always the same, as well as stupid, and we seem to be hearing the same joke over and over again.

Especially fun are Philomena Cunk’s interviews with real experts from the main British universities, where she manages to push surrealism to the limit, provoking situations full of irony that are both didactic and hilarious; her in addition to achieving a successful balance between the objective and the subjective. “The Earth according to Philomena Cunk” it’s a feel good mockumentary with which, paradoxically, one can forget about the problems of the world and of everyday life by getting lost in the problems of the world and of the human being over time. Despite not being memorable, it is terribly entertaining and agile; its lack of transcendence is a pleasant refreshment in the middle of the desert of self-contemplation to which many of the humorous creators of the moment lead us. Highly recommended, its five episodes are seen in just two and a half hours; is a fun exercise in the absence of ego and irony in life that helps us see the world as it is. And what is more important, he is capable of looking at the miseries of the human being with compassion, exposing in his grandiloquence those of us who take ourselves too often too seriously.