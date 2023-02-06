The push game didn’t hold up this time. The fault that divides the Arabian and Anatolian plates broke, unleashing a magnitude 7.8 earthquake in southeastern Turkey: the equivalent, in terms of energy released, of 32 Hiroshima atomic nukes, a thousand times more than the Amatrice earthquake in 2016.

“Normally in this area we see plate movements of around 10 millimeters per year,” he explains Aybige AkinciTurkish researcher of Ingv, National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology.