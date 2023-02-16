Home World The earthquake caused a rock slide on Krk | Info
The 4.8-magnitude earthquake in Krk was felt throughout Croatia.

A strong earthquake shook Croatia today, and according to initial information, it had a magnitude of 5.3 on the Richter scale. The epicenter of the earthquake was near Bašćanska Draga on Krk, and later it was announced that it was not 5.3 but 4.8 on the Richter scale. “At first we didn’t even manage. Everything was shaking. And that’s enough. It was really bad,” said a reader for 24 sata.hr from Krk.

After this stronger one, there were several aftershocks. “It continued to shake. These were weaker, but not pleasant at all. It keeps shaking,” 24 sata.hr was told. A video allegedly showing the moment of the earthquake has also emerged. We are talking about the town of Vrbnik on Krk, where a fisherman allegedly filmed rocks collapsing into the sea during an earthquake.

The earthquake that hit Croatia today it disturbed the inhabitants of Krk, but also of other places, and it was felt in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Slovenia and Italy. Residents of Bašćanska Draga reported that at the moment of the earthquake, a loud explosion was heard and that rocks fell from the local hills.

Velibor Velo Topolovec from DVD San ​​Marino Novi Vinodolski told the Croatian media that the earthquake was felt quite strongly in the area, but that, according to initial information, there was no significant damage.

