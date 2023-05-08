Home » The earthquake in Ishikawa Prefecture, Japan caused at least 51 buildings in Suzu City to be in a “dangerous” state-Daily Economic News
The earthquake in Ishikawa Prefecture, Japan caused at least 51 buildings in Suzu City to be in a “dangerous” state-Daily Economic News

  1. Japan’s Ishikawa Prefecture earthquake caused at least 51 buildings in Suzu City to be in a “dangerous” state daily economic news
  2. Aftershocks continue after 6.5-magnitude areas in Ishikawa Prefecture, Japan Lianhe Zaobao
  3. Strong earthquake with magnitude 6.5 hits Ishikawa Prefecture, Japan RFI – Radio France Internationale
  4. Noto Peninsula, Ishikawa Prefecture, Japan, another earthquake of magnitude 5.8- International- Instant International | Sin Chew Daily Malaysia Latest News and Headlines Sin Chew Daily
  5. One dead and 27 injured in Japan’s Ishikawa earthquake Oriental Daily News Malaysia Oriental Daily News
