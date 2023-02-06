Home World The earthquake in Turkey has killed 2,316 people, at least 78 aftershocks occurred, and 711 people were killed in neighboring countries!Turkish President declares 7 days of national mourning-Daily Economic News
World

The earthquake in Turkey has killed 2,316 people, at least 78 aftershocks occurred, and 711 people were killed in neighboring countries!Turkish President declares 7 days of national mourning-Daily Economic News

by admin
  1. The earthquake in Turkey has killed 2,316 people, at least 78 aftershocks occurred, and 711 people were killed in neighboring countries!Turkey’s president declares seven days of national mourning daily economic news
  2. Dozens are known to have been killed in 7.8-magnitude earthquake in southeastern Turkey early Monday RFI – Radio France Internationale
  3. USGS: 7.8-magnitude earthquake hits southern Turkey Voice of America Chinese Website- VOA Mandarin
  4. 2 times a day! Another 7.8-magnitude earthquake hits Turkey! The destructive power of the earthquake is equivalent to the explosion of 130 atomic bombs!The thousand-year-old castle collapsed, more than 1,200 people died, and the lira exchange rate hit a record low daily economic news
  5. 1,500 dead in Turkey-Syria earthquake RFI – Radio France Internationale
  6. View full coverage on Google News
See also  Ukraine, the complaints. Hostages of barbarism: "They rape women and kill their husbands"

You may also like

Israeli army kills 5 Palestinians in raid of...

A “Juventus case” breaks out in the Premier...

Brussels, police operation underway in the European quarter:...

Earthquake in Turkey, an Italian is missing

The world of Adrenalina: The perfect soft-boiled egg

How to connect a Windows computer to a...

the looks of the singers in the competition

The Last Samurai. The old world collides with...

Addio a Don De Coppi, anima di “World...

Scourges, aspirations for peace, political games – working...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy